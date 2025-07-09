Revolution Medicines and Iambic Announce Technology and Research Collaboration Using Iambic’s AI Discovery Tools to Pursue New Drug Candidates

Custom-built model will be trained using Revolution Medicines’ proprietary data to discover novel drug candidates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, and Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced a technology and research collaboration to pursue novel drug candidates using Iambic’s leading AI models.

In this multi-year agreement, Iambic will use structures and molecular libraries provided by Revolution Medicines to train bespoke versions of NeuralPLexer, Iambic’s industry-leading model for protein-ligand structure prediction. Revolution Medicines will also have access to Iambic’s PropANE model, a pre-trained graph neural network deployed across dozens of drug properties for lead selection and optimization.

“We are impressed with the Iambic team and the potential of their platform to enable the discovery of novel compounds on behalf of Revolution Medicines' portfolio,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “The capabilities of Iambic’s AI-driven discovery platform, partnered with our unique collection of proprietary data, present an opportunity to rapidly explore oncology targets known to be challenging to address through conventional drug discovery approaches.”

Iambic will build custom versions of NeuralPLexer and other technologies trained on Revolution Medicines' proprietary data to inform drug discovery against novel drug targets. Both companies will have access to the improved models, and each company retains rights to a limited number of exclusive targets as well as the ability to designate additional exclusive targets to pursue independently.

“We are thrilled to work with a visionary company like Revolution Medicines on what we believe is a novel biopharma collaboration,” said Tom Miller, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Iambic. "This collaboration enables us to expand the impact of our AI technologies as we endeavor to build industry-leading models and medicines. We have applied approaches that underly this collaboration internally and are excited to offer these approaches externally to great partners like Revolution Medicines."

Under the agreement, Iambic will receive up to $25 million through a combination of upfront and expected near-term performance-based milestone payments as well as ongoing research and development reimbursements.

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as NeuralPLexer for best-in-class prediction of protein and protein-ligand structures. The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multiparameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated chemical synthesis and experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

About Iambic Therapeutics

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to the clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

