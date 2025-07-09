Dr. Anosh Ahmed Plans $25,000 Donation to Support FBI Families and Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs





CHICAGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed, a Chicago-based physician and founder of the Anosh Inc Foundation, has announced plans to donate $25,000 to nonprofit organizations that support FBI agents and their families . The donation will be distributed among multiple groups that provide mental health resources, family assistance programs, and services for fallen officers' families.

In addition to the financial commitment, Dr. Ahmed intends to organize a community-based fundraiser later this year to raise additional support for the same cause. Planning for the event is currently underway, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

This initiative, according to a representative from the Anosh Inc Foundation, is part of the ongoing Anosh Ahmed charity mission to support public service workers and underserved communities. “Our commitment extends to those who serve and protect the public, including members of federal law enforcement,” said the foundation in a statement.

Dr. Ahmed emphasized the importance of standing in solidarity with law enforcement families, particularly during times of heightened public scrutiny and strained resources. “This contribution is intended to support the mental health, safety, and stability of those who serve in federal agencies and to honor the sacrifices made by their families,” he said.

The $25,000 donation will be directed toward established nonprofit organizations that focus on:

Mental health services for active and retired agents



for active and retired agents Assistance for FBI families of fallen officers



of fallen officers Community programs that promote wellness and law enforcement support



Dr. Ahmed also issued a public statement condemning any violence or hostility directed at law enforcement personnel. “There is no justification for aggression against those who are committed to protecting others,” he stated. “This initiative is not only financial, it's a message of unity and respect.”

The Anosh Inc Foundation is expected to coordinate with selected recipient organizations to ensure the funds are allocated effectively and in accordance with the foundation’s charitable guidelines.

This effort builds on Dr. Ahmed’s track record of philanthropy through large-scale toy drives, medical outreach, and community infrastructure projects. The Anosh Ahmed charity work has been active in addressing social needs in both urban and rural areas, including recent efforts in healthcare and employment development.

Further updates regarding the fundraiser and partnership organizations will be published at www.anoshinc.com as they become available.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a Chicago-based internal medicine physician, entrepreneur, and civic leader. Through the Anosh Inc Foundation, he supports programs focused on healthcare, housing, youth outreach, and public service initiatives. He is known for advancing charitable projects that serve both local and international communities.

