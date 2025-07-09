Ontex introduces lower-carbon bio-based absorbent material in diapers

Aalst, Belgium, July 9, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is advancing its sustainability journey with the introduction of bio-based superabsorbent polymers (bioSAP) in its diapers, with an initial rollout in selected Moltex Pure and Nature products. This new material will gradually and incrementally replace virgin fossil-based plastic SAP in the core absorbent component, helping lower the carbon footprint of the product while maintaining performance. This step aligns with Ontex’s commitment to embedding good, scalable sustainability practices into every product.

SAP (superabsorbent polymer) is essential to diaper performance yet is traditionally made from fossil-based plastic. It is also one of the most carbon-intensive components in hygiene products. The bioSAP now being introduced has a 15% to 25% lower carbon footprint than conventional SAP, with a promising outlook as the technology continues to evolve. By embracing innovations like bioSAP, Ontex is advancing its long-term goal of reducing environmental impact through sustainable solutions.

“Every step forward must strike the right balance between environmental ambition and practical solutions,” says Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer. “That means moving fast where we can, keeping products affordable, and making choices that are smart in design and more sustainable by default.”

Reducing impact through smarter material choices

Ontex’s Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions are largely driven by raw materials, which account for approximately 80% of the total footprint across sourcing, production, and end-of-life waste treatment. Materials such as SAP and plastic nonwovens represent about half of these emissions.

The shift to bioSAP is a strategic move towards achieving Ontex’s SBTi-validated target to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030. While it is initially rolled out to selected products under the Moltex Pure and Nature brand, Ontex’s baby diaper brand available in retailers and online across Europe, the development also lays the groundwork for broader application. This includes future products and offerings for retail partners.

BioSAP: a step forward, with an eye on circularity

The conventional SAP available in the market is currently not recyclable or industrially compostable. However, Ontex views biodegradable SAP as a key enabler for multiple circular solutions in the future. The company continues to monitor innovation in this area closely, while remaining realistic about current limitations.

“Consumers today want sustainable products that don’t compromise on affordability, quality, or comfort,” says Laurent Nielly, President Europe division. “By taking this step now, we’re laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs. We invite our partners to collaborate with us in scaling up bioSAP and other sustainable innovations, so together we can meet market demands and drive sustainable growth, living up to our promise to be ‘Here for you. Here for the better.”

