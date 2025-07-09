MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Receives Three 2025 SIP Awards

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), received three 2025 SIP Awards, including a Silver Medal and an Innovation Award for Tim Smith’s Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored Whiskey™ as well as a Silver Medal for Two Trees Snarly Yow Bourbon Whiskey™.

The prestigious SIP Awards, an esteemed annual event in the world of spirits, stands as a benchmark of excellence in the industry. Renowned for its rigorous blind-tasting methodology, the SIP Awards offers a level playing field for spirits of all scales and origins, where consumers and industry experts alike evaluate each entry without any bias. This unparalleled approach ensures that the most deserving brands are recognized and celebrated. The SIP Awards not only fosters competition but also serves as a platform for spirits producers to showcase their craft and innovation. With its commitment to transparency and quality, the SIP Awards continues to be a gold standard in the realm of spirit competitions, guiding consumers and connoisseurs to discover the finest libations.

In this year’s 17th annual SIP Awards competition, more than 1,300 global entries were judged by approximately 300 spirits enthusiasts through a double-blind tasting process. Consumer judges scored each spirit sample based on aroma, taste, and finish, in a controlled environment to provide a consistent and fair assessment across the board.

The Silver Medal Award showcases spirits earning marks from consumer judges in the top range of their categories, reflective of distinguished spirits to be recommended to the public.

The Innovation Award recognizes spirits with interesting and unique taste profiles or designs, indicative of innovative, groundbreaking new spirits.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented, “We are thrilled to announce that we've earned three prestigious 2025 SIP Awards—two silver medals and an innovation award! These accolades celebrate the exceptional quality and enticing flavor profiles of the spirits crafted by our Two Trees beverage subsidiary. Thanks to Two Trees’ cutting-edge rapid aging technology, we’re not only making an impressive mark on the environment and economy, but we’re also producing extraordinary spirits that have impressed consumers in blind tastings once again.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

