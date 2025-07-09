Clover Health Launches New Jersey Community Pharmacy Program in Partnership with IPC’s iCare+ Network

WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”), a leading Medicare Advantage company committed to affordable, high-quality care, today announced the launch of a new community-based pharmacy pilot program across New Jersey. Built in partnership with IPC Digital Health™, a division of Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC), this initiative is designed to help seniors better manage their medications and stay healthier at home, supported by the local pharmacies they know and trust.

The program will be anchored by IPC’s iCare+™ Independent Pharmacy Network, which includes thousands of community-rooted pharmacies nationwide and many in New Jersey. These local pharmacies will deploy innovative care tools and virtual services that help Clover members with chronic conditions stay on track with their medications and avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

“This is more than a new program—it’s a new model for how we support our New Jersey members,” said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage at Clover Health. “By working with the pharmacists who are already embedded in our communities, we can deliver better care, deliver amazing customer experiences and support the independent businesses that keep New Jersey strong.”

Participating iCare+ pharmacies will use real-time tools, powered by Clover Assistant data and AI models, to monitor prescription fills, identify adherence gaps, and collaborate with local doctors and Clover’s care teams. The goal: make it easier for seniors to get the right medications at the right time, while keeping their care close to home.

“Clover Health understands that innovation doesn’t always mean centralization,” said Ashton Maaraba, President of IPC Digital Health. “This partnership helps New Jersey’s independent pharmacies lead the way in delivering smarter, more connected care.”

This new program is part of Clover’s broader commitment to investing in New Jersey communities, by combining modern technology, local relationships, and a belief that healthcare should feel personal again.

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence and Congestive Heart Failure, as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

