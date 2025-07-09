DeFi Dev Corp. Integrates DoubleZero Into Validator Operations

BOCA RATON, FL, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”) the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it has integrated DoubleZero into its validator operations. This marks an early step in evaluating advanced observability and monitoring solutions designed to improve validator performance and network resilience.

DoubleZero is a global fiber network for high-performance distributed systems, designed to address the limitations of the public internet for blockchain workloads. DoubleZero offers an alternative, packet-optimized network that improves transaction routing, reduces latency, and increases validator efficiency while maintaining decentralization and cryptoeconomic guarantees by enabling permissionless contributions of underutilized fiber bandwidth.

“We’re excited to experiment with tools like DoubleZero that push the Solana infrastructure stack forward,” said Parker White, CIO & COO of DeFi Dev Corp. “As a public company committed to both institutional-grade uptime and community-aligned staking, solutions that reduce friction and increase reliability are core to our validator strategy.”

Austin Federa, Co-Founder of DoubleZero, added, “The public internet wasn’t built for the performance demands of blockchain networks. DoubleZero is designed to fill that gap, providing the kind of dedicated, low-latency infrastructure validators need to operate at scale. Collaborating with DeFi Dev Corp. at this stage is an important step toward proving what’s possible when distributed systems have a purpose-built network beneath them.”

This integration is part of DeFi Dev Corp.’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure experimentation and innovation in the Solana ecosystem. The company’s validator program plays a key role in its broader SOL-denominated treasury strategy, providing both technical support to the network and compounding SOL on behalf of shareholders.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

About DoubleZero

DoubleZero is a purpose-built network for modern, high-performance distributed systems. Leveraging fiber links from independent network contributors, DoubleZero offers increased bandwidth and reduced latency for high-performance blockchains by providing an open, decentralized, permissionless network. In short, the DoubleZero Network is a new internet optimized for distributed systems. To learn more, visit: https://doublezero.xyz.

