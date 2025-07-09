FibroBiologics Confirms Ability to Manufacture CybroCell™ for Degenerative Disc Disease and Cartilage Repair Programs from Existing CYWC628 Master Cell Bank

HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 275+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced an advancement in its cartilage repair program. FibroBiologics has confirmed, through both immunohistochemistry and transcriptomic analysis, that the CYWC628 spheroids used in its wound healing program can be directly differentiated into chondrocytes, the specialized cells responsible for cartilage formation.

This confirmation means that FibroBiologics can use its current CYWC628 master cell bank to produce a working cell bank and manufacture CybroCell™, the company’s investigational cell therapy for the treatment of degenerative disc disease (DDD). This development allows FibroBiologics to move forward with amending its IND clearance with the FDA for the planned Phase I clinical trial for DDD and represents a major milestone in platform scalability.

“Using our current CYWC628 master cell bank will enable a more rapid and streamlined manufacturing pathway for CybroCell, reducing both development and manufacturing time and associated costs,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “Our approach continues to demonstrate the ability of our fibroblast-based platform to support multiple indications from a common cell source, helping us advance toward our ultimate goal of delivering effective, regenerative therapies for patients with chronic conditions such as DDD.”

“We are making steady progress toward launching our clinical programs, and this milestone underscores the potential of fibroblasts as the basis of our cell therapy platform,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “By harnessing the unique biology of these cells, we’re working to develop scalable solutions and potential universality of our platform for some of the most persistent and challenging chronic conditions.”

To learn more about this program and the broader pipeline, please visit https://fibrobiologics.com/pipeline/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning plans for, and the anticipated timing of the initiation of and results from, FibroBiologics’ current and future preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, the potential of product candidates as platform technologies, the potential for manufacturing efficiencies, the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs, and plans for, and the timing of, regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

