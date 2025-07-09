Cloud Mining Made Easy: VNBTC Announces $79 Welcome Bonus and Referral Campaign

London, UK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNBTC has officially launched an upgraded referral program and is offering a limited-time $79 crypto bonus to first-time users who activate a mining plan. The announcement comes as the company expands access to its cloud-based mining services for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.



Unlike traditional mining, VNBTC’s model runs entirely online—no hardware, maintenance, or technical setup required. New users can begin mining in minutes by selecting a plan and connecting a wallet. The dashboard allows them to monitor earnings in real time, with payouts processed daily or weekly, depending on the chosen package.

The new two-tier referral program enables users to earn up to 3% commissions on direct referrals and 1.8% on second-tier signups, providing an additional income stream for individuals looking to grow their earnings beyond mining alone.

“Our mission is to remove the friction from crypto mining,” said James Carter, Marketing Specialist at VNBTC. “With this new bonus and referral structure, we’re making it even easier for first-time users to get started and for existing users to increase their earning potential.”

VNBTC’s infrastructure is powered by high-performance mining rigs hosted in secure data centers. All systems are monitored around the clock to ensure optimal uptime and user safety. The platform is designed for both beginners and experienced miners seeking a convenient, scalable solution.

The $79 bonus applies to new users who activate a mining package before July 31, 2025, and can be applied toward any available plan. Combined with the referral system, the update supports VNBTC’s goal of expanding access to passive income tools across global markets.

To activate a plan or claim the bonus, visit https://vnbtc.com .