Little Pepe Surges Past $4.5M as Stage 4 Presale Ends Successfully and Stage 5 Begins





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) continues to make waves in the crypto market, officially closing Stage 4 of its presale with a remarkable $4.5 million raised in total. With each stage gaining more traction than the last, the project has now entered Stage 5, pricing its native token at $0.0014.

The latest milestone makes Little Pepe’s position as one of the most talked-about meme coins of 2025—one that’s backed by real technological innovation.

Little Pepe — A Meme Coin with Real Tech Power

Little Pepe is redefining what a meme coin may be by blending cultural hype with serious blockchain generation. At the heart of the project is the Little Pepe Chain, a custom-constructed, Ethereum-based Layer 2 community engineered for speed, scalability, and low costs. This infrastructure allows both customers and investors to transact at high volumes without being laid low with the delays and high gas fees that regularly plague Ethereum’s mainnet.

By integrating a lightning-speedy EVM Layer 2 protocol, Little Pepe positions itself as greater than only a viral sensation—it turns into a next-generation meme coin built to serve the evolving needs of crypto in 2025. It captures the energy of the meme culture while providing real, scalable infrastructure that helps long-term utility and adoption.

LILPEPE Ecosystem

Fueling the ecosystem is the $LILPEPE token, an ERC-20 asset that powers every transaction on the Little Pepe Chain. It’s the utility token at the heart of the project—responsible for gas fees, network operations, and the growing economic activity tied to the Little Pepe movement. With each presale round, demand for the token increases, supported by strong community growth and rising interest from retail investors.

As Little Pepe continues to expand its presence across social platforms, $LILPEPE is evolving into more than a meme—it's becoming a recognized asset with long-term potential.

Stage 5 Now Live at $0.0014

Following the successful completion of Stage 4, the Stage 5 of the $LILPEPE presale is now officially going on. Priced at $0.0014, $LILPEPE is available exclusively through the official website: littlepepe.com. With earlier phases filling rapidly, many investors are moving quickly to secure their allocation before the next price jump.

Each presale stage marks a strategic step forward in the project’s roadmap, increasing not only token value but also anticipation for future exchange listings and ecosystem development.

The Rise of Meme Coins with Utility

In 2025, meme coins are entering a new phase—one where community appeal must be matched by real-world utility and scalability. Little Pepe exemplifies this evolution. By blending cultural branding with a fully operational Layer 2 blockchain, it stands out as a project that delivers on both hype and infrastructure. As other tokens fade after initial virality, $LILPEPE is building the tools and foundations to remain relevant far beyond its presale stages.

With $4.5 million raised, a live Stage 5 presale, and an innovative EVM Layer 2 backbone, Little Pepe is proving it’s more than just another meme coin. It’s a high-potential crypto ecosystem built for today’s demands and tomorrow’s growth. As the presale continues, early adopters have a rare opportunity to be part of what could be the most iconic meme coin launch of the year.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

For more information:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Contact Details: COO- James Stephen Email: media@littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Little Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b64e458b-ff9e-43ae-a170-9b19ffb4096b