TRD AI DePin Network Expands Secure Infrastructure and AI Capabilities to Support the Future of Decentralized Computing

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRD AI DePin Network , an emerging blockchain infrastructure platform, is advancing decentralized computing by combining artificial intelligence with secure, real-world infrastructure. At the core of this model is the $TRD token, which powers the network’s governance, operations, and user incentives.





TRD Network advances AI-powered DePIN infrastructure for Web3 scalability and security.





Operating within the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) sector, TRD Network delivers computing power, threat detection, and application hosting through a global array of datacenter nodes. The network serves developers, organizations, and cryptocurrency users seeking reliable, transparent, and scalable infrastructure to support Web3 applications.

AI Integration for Infrastructure Resilience

TRD Network incorporates AI-driven threat detection to enhance infrastructure security. Its proprietary systems continuously monitor network activity using machine learning to identify risks in real-time and help safeguard user activity. This advanced layer of cybersecurity is supported by military-grade encryption and multi-layered protective systems.





Artificial intelligence also supports the optimization of network computing performance. TRD’s infrastructure is designed to scale efficiently while supporting a wide range of decentralized applications, positioning it to meet the evolving demands of global users.

Utility of the TRD Token

The $TRD token serves as the utility core of the TRD Network ecosystem. It enables user participation in protocol governance, supports incentive structures for node operators, and facilitates fee-less transactions across the network.





Engineered for high scalability, the network is built to accommodate greater transaction volumes compared to many traditional blockchain systems. This supports a seamless user experience for developers deploying high-demand decentralized applications (dApps). A hybrid Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake consensus model further strengthens network integrity and performance.





TRD token holders are also empowered to vote on upgrades, fee policies, and other network decisions, creating a community-governed structure focused on long-term adaptability and transparency.

Token Allocation and Long-Term Planning

TRD Network’s tokenomics are structured for sustainability and ecosystem alignment. The total supply of 3.3 billion TRD tokens is distributed as follows:

Presale (20%): Allocated to early supporters with structured vesting





Liquidity (7%): Designed to support exchange activity and market stability





Development (7%): Released gradually over a 60-month schedule





Community & Airdrops (3%): Incentives for engagement and user onboarding





Marketing (5%): Allocated to long-term brand development





Ecosystem (5%): Gradually released over five years for ongoing platform expansion





Team (3%): Subject to a four-year vesting with a 12-month cliff





Locked Reserve (50%): Held until 2030, with partial releases scheduled from 2031 to 2035





This allocation strategy is intended to ensure measured, long-term growth and responsible distribution.

Roadmap and Development Focus

TRD Network continues to introduce features aimed at improving user experience, strengthening its security architecture, and expanding interoperability with other blockchains. These efforts support broader use of the $TRD token across applications within the decentralized infrastructure space.





The platform is supported by a growing community of node operators, developers, and contributors who take part in ongoing development and outreach. This collaborative model helps maintain transparency and aligns with the network’s long-term focus on sustainability and accessibility.

Supporting the Next Phase of Web3 Infrastructure

By combining AI optimization, zero-fee transactions, decentralized governance, and a carefully structured token model, TRD Network delivers a secure, scalable foundation for Web3 tools and services. Its infrastructure is built to meet the demands of developers, organizations, and end users navigating an increasingly decentralized digital landscape.

To learn more, visit www.trdn.io or email info@trdnetwork.com .

TRD Network Audit is completed by Certik, a leading audit company in crypto