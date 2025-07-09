Fleetio Delivers Innovation and Continued Growth Across Fleet Ecosystem in First Half of 2025

BIRMINGHAM, AL, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced a record-setting first half (H1) of 2025. Fleetio’s platform enhancements, strategic partnerships and community investments continue to fuel its rapid expansion and growing impact. Since the company's founding in 2012, fleets have completed 52 million+ service tasks using the Fleetio platform, reflecting its ongoing role in supporting the fleet industry's day-to-day needs. Fleetio’s purpose-built enhancements and integrations make managing assets easier, giving fleets visibility into operations to achieve advanced performance.

To help with rising operational costs, Fleetio’s H1 product launches focus on key features designed to give fleets more control and transparency, while protecting their bottom line. New capabilities help reduce time spent on manual tasks through logic-driven automation, simplify heavy equipment maintenance with updated service templates, surface deeper performance insights with in-depth metrics and improve warranty cost recovery to avoid unnecessary spending. These advancements allow fleets to reduce manual work and scale operations with confidence.

“We’re reducing the rising pressure on fleet operations through smarter automation and stronger data connectivity across the entire fleet ecosystem, saving hours spent on repetitive tasks and providing deeper insights,” said Jon Meachin, CEO at Fleetio. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on building tools that uncover hidden costs and make it easier to manage shared assets, so fleets can stay in control, even as operations grow more complex.”

Creating a Unified Platform

In March 2025, Fleetio acquired Auto Integrate, the premier maintenance authorization platform, creating a combined customer-focused, end-to-end solution valued at over $1.5 billion. The combined entity services over 8 million vehicles and processes more than 13 million repair orders per year through its network of 110,000+ repair shops across the United States, Canada and Mexico. As part of a comprehensive fleet maintenance ecosystem, this strategic union between Fleetio and Auto Integrate delivers a seamless experience for businesses managing complex operations. Fleet professionals benefit from a unified platform that streamlines in-house, outsourced and hybrid repairs through maintenance automation, prediction and scheduling.



Simplifying Outsourced Maintenance Operations

Fleetio continues to enhance its Maintenance Shop Network, an extensive hub with tens of thousands of trusted service providers, built to give fleets more control over all outsourced maintenance activities. This network equips both fleets and shops with resources that expedite communication, maximize uptime and improve financial clarity. Recent features, like the Repair Progress Tracker, give teams real-time visibility into each stage of service, from approvals to updates, helping to ensure efficiency and accountability.

The newly launched Vendor Portal provides shops with self-serve tools for real-time payment transparency and clear performance insights. This centralized dashboard allows vendors to save time, improve cash flow and connect with more customers to grow their business. With the beta launch of Saved Cards, fleets can pay by credit cards at select shops, helping to consolidate payments and earn rewards while simplifying recordkeeping. These updates to the company’s Maintenance Shop Network represent its dedication to supporting all fleets and maintenance providers with the tools they need to deliver high-quality service and extend the life of valuable assets.

Product Releases and Updates

Fleetio launched a series of product releases and updates aimed at reducing downtime, increasing management insights and creating efficient workflows for fleet professionals. These releases include four key themes:

Fleet Efficiency:

Automations : Saves an average of 15 hours per week through more than 300 workflows and 200,000 logic-based automation runs. These automations handle repetitive actions and free up time to focus on higher-value activities.

Markups, Quoting and Invoicing : Helps shops recover costs by applying labor and parts markups as a percentage or fixed amount. Users can customize and email work orders, quotes and invoices directly to internal teams or third parties.



Keep Your Entire Fleet Job-Ready: Heavy Equipment Service Programs : Standardizes preventive maintenance schedules for wheeled and tracked equipment with pre-built, original equipment manufacturer-based service templates to minimize downtime and simplify fleet maintenance planning. Geospatial (Places) : Offers options to create, manage and audit exact geographic boundaries through custom radius and polygonal geofences across all asset locations.

Empower Your Business with Data: Advanced Analytics : Provides deeper insights for fleet maintenance with interactive dashboards, in-depth metrics and powerful visualizations that save fleets up to 10 hours per week extracting and interpreting data. The Fleet Benchmarking Report : Built on first-party data from 1 million vehicles across 10+ industries, the report highlights industry averages in cost analysis, service compliance, work order metrics and more. This downloadable comprehensive analysis enables fleets to evaluate their operational performance and identify opportunities for increased efficiency relative to industry standards.

Up-Level Fleet Maintenance: Spanish for Web: Expands accessibility and efficiency for Spanish-speaking users, breaking down language barriers for a more efficient and collaborative operation. Warranty Templates and Tracking : Escalates documentation for faster claims processing and increased cost recovery, saving users a total of $2 million since its launch. With tracking, fleets can flag warranty coverage tied to specific maintenance tasks, helping teams avoid unnecessary spending and recover costs.



Fleetio also added several new industry partners to its Integrations Directory, such as FuelMaster’s cloud-based system, which syncs on-site fuel transaction data directly into Fleetio. This eliminates manual fuel data entry to reduce reporting errors, providing fleets with real-time insights into fuel volume, cost, location and odometer readings. These expanded capabilities drive Fleetio’s growth as users increasingly improve their workflows and control costs. Additional launches in H1 included integrations with notable heavy equipment manufacturers, combining telematics and maintenance information. This helps fleets anticipate and address service needs, reduce downtime and keep projects running on schedule.

Moving into H2, Fleetio will continue expanding platform capabilities that eliminate inefficiencies and improve overall performance. Upcoming roadmap highlights include the launch of fleet utilization scoring, which enables organizations to quickly evaluate how effectively each asset is used based on metrics like mileage, downtime and maintenance costs. Smart vehicle booking features will help teams manage shared assets more efficiently, improving accountability through automated tracking and reporting. Additionally, artificial intelligence-powered smart uploads will automate service entry creation, reducing errors, simplifying workflows and improving accuracy in tracking the total cost of ownership for the entire fleet.

User Success and Platform Recognition

Fleet professionals worldwide continue to benefit from the platform's impact on uptime, efficiency and cost control. According to a third-party validated customer survey, nearly 90% of Fleetio users agree that the platform pays for itself through improved on-time maintenance compliance, leading to cost savings across their business.

“At Fleetio, user success isn’t an afterthought; it’s built into our product,” said Jessica Underbrink, Vice President of Customer Experience at Fleetio. “Each advancement we make serves to simplify operations for our customers, elevating the fleet industry as a whole. From product updates to new resources, these improvements help fleets stay ahead of what’s next, with a team supporting them every step of the way.”

Recognized for its innovation and service excellence, the company earned its fourth Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Computer Software category. It was also named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for delivering tools that help fleets extend asset life and reduce operating costs.

Investing in the Industry

As part of ongoing investments in the community, Fleetio’s Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Scholarship awarded six scholarships to seasoned or aspiring technicians and students pursuing ASE certification. The initiative supports technician development, helping build a stronger, more reliable talent pipeline for the fleet maintenance industry.

Fleetio’s progress in 2025 displays a strong focus on reducing downtime, improving collaboration and giving fleets the tools they need to stay ahead. With new products, integrations and resources, the company supports fleets with the necessary technology to help them work smarter in every aspect of their maintenance management. For more information on how to better run, repair and optimize fleet operations, visit www.fleetio.com.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company supports over 1 million vehicles on its platform, including more than 7,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.

Attachment