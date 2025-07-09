Cynomi Unveils Business Impact Analysis and Business Continuity Planning Features to Elevate Cyber Resilience

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced the launch of its new Business Impact Analysis (BIA) and Business Continuity Planning (BCP) features. Designed to help cybersecurity professionals identify and protect mission-critical business processes, these new capabilities enable service providers to prioritize security efforts effectively, streamline continuity planning, and drive business resilience.

Traditional BIA and BCP processes have long been resource-intensive, fragmented, and often overlooked due to their complexity. Cynomi’s latest release eliminates these challenges by offering an automated, structured, and actionable approach to business continuity and risk management.

Key Features and Benefits:

Business Impact Analysis (BIA): Helps cybersecurity teams assess and prioritize mission-critical business processes, ensuring security efforts align with what matters most.

Business Continuity Planning (BCP): Enables service providers to create dynamic, data-driven continuity plans without the need for spreadsheets or manual workflows.

Integrated Risk Assessment and Remediation Mapping: Provides a one-stop solution for identifying risks and implementing mitigation strategies in a seamless workflow.

Actionable Security Insights: Transforms security data into strategic conversations, positioning cybersecurity as a business enabler rather than just a compliance requirement.

Centralized, Automated Platform: Eliminates the need for disconnected tools, ensuring cybersecurity professionals can efficiently manage risks and resilience in one place.

"With the introduction of Business Impact Analysis and Business Continuity Planning, we are giving cybersecurity service providers the tools they need to go beyond defense and actively drive business success," said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "These new capabilities not only help service providers strengthen security strategies but also empower them to communicate the business value of cybersecurity to leadership."

Cynomi continues to set a new standard in cybersecurity and compliance management by combining automation, AI-driven insights, and an intuitive workflow that simplifies complex security processes. By offering a holistic cybersecurity and compliance hub, Cynomi ensures that service providers can efficiently map risks, align assets, and build resilience—all in one place

For more information about Cynomi’s vCISO platform and the new BIA and BCP features, please visit www.cynomi.com.

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients’ security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

To learn more about Cynomi’s solution for organizations, MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com