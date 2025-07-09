DNSBTC Launches Updated BTC, DOGE, LTC Free Cloud Mining Plans and Daily Crypto Income Rewards

New York, USA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNSBTC, a leading cloud mining provider, announced today the launch of its updated and expanded free cloud mining plans, enabling individuals to earn daily cryptocurrency rewards with unprecedented ease. This initiative empowers new users to begin mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin with a complimentary $60 bonus, eliminating the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.





DNSBTC: A Trusted Name in Cloud Mining

Established in 2020, DNSBTC has rapidly emerged as a reliable and transparent cloud mining service, recognized for its commitment to security and sustainable business practices. In 2025, DNSBTC was distinguished as the best cloud mining service. As a U.S.-based corporation, DNSBTC operates data centers across the U.S., Canada, and Iceland, leveraging solar and wind energy to minimize environmental impact.

The platform's user-friendly interface simplifies the mining process, granting access to enterprise-grade mining equipment with minimal effort. Whether a novice or an experienced investor, users can commence mining BTC, LTC, or DOGE without prior wallet setup or extensive technical knowledge.

The $60 Free Mining Bonus: An Entry Point to Crypto Earnings

A key feature of DNSBTC's updated offering is the $60 registration bonus, instantly credited to new user accounts. This bonus can be utilized to activate a one-day mining contract, providing a risk-free introduction to the cloud mining process and demonstrating the platform's functionality.

Beyond the initial bonus, a diverse selection of updated contracts is available, catering to various investment sizes and durations. Detailed information regarding contract terms, fixed returns, and daily rates can be found on the official DNSBTC website.

Introducing a Comprehensive Range of New Mining Contracts

DNSBTC is excited to unveil its expanded portfolio of mining contracts, offering enhanced flexibility for both new and seasoned investors. These contracts range from modest short-term plans to high-yield packages, all designed to optimize potential earnings. For a complete list of new contract prices, terms, fixed returns, and daily rates, please visit the dedicated section on the DNSBTC website.

These new offerings provide users with comprehensive control over their investment strategies, whether starting small or scaling up rapidly.

Effortless and Automated Crypto Earnings

Upon contract activation, DNSBTC manages all mining operations, utilizing advanced ASIC miners and GPU hardware maintained by a team of IT and blockchain professionals. Mining processes run continuously, with profits automatically disbursed every 24 hours. DNSBTC assumes responsibility for all power and maintenance costs, ensuring that users' earnings remain unburdened by unforeseen expenditures.

Uncompromising Security and Operational Transparency

Recognizing the paramount importance of security in the cryptocurrency landscape, DNSBTC employs robust SSL encryption and DDoS protection to safeguard user accounts, funds, and personal information. The platform also prioritizes transparency, providing real-time tracking of earnings to ensure users have a clear overview of their returns.

Sustainable Mining: Profitable and Environmentally Responsible

DNSBTC distinguishes itself through its commitment to environmentally conscious mining. The company powers its operations with high-efficiency monocrystalline solar panels and wind energy, promoting a more efficient and profitable Bitcoin mining ecosystem while simultaneously reducing its carbon footprint.

Getting Started with DNSBTC's New Plans

Initiating the cloud mining journey with DNSBTC is a straightforward process:

Sign Up: Visit the DNSBTC website and register using an email address (takes approximately one minute).

Visit the DNSBTC website and register using an email address (takes approximately one minute). Claim Bonus: The $60 free cloud mining credit is automatically added upon registration.

The $60 free cloud mining credit is automatically added upon registration. Activate Contract: Utilize the bonus to initiate the first one-day mining contract and observe the growth of mined Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin.

Utilize the bonus to initiate the first one-day mining contract and observe the growth of mined Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin. Explore Packages: As confidence grows, users can explore higher-yield, newly available contracts for increased daily returns.

As confidence grows, users can explore higher-yield, newly available contracts for increased daily returns. Referral Program: DNSBTC offers an affiliate program, providing up to a 4% commission for each new user referred, serving as an additional avenue for earning.

Unlock Your First Crypto Rewards Today with DNSBTC's New Plans

For individuals seeking a streamlined approach to earning daily income from Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin without the complexities of hardware mining, DNSBTC's newly launched plans offer an intelligent starting point. With a proven track record, dedication to green energy, and a generous free bonus, DNSBTC makes turning an initial $60 into tangible crypto rewards more accessible than ever. Explore DNSBTC today and experience the simplicity of cloud mining.

Website: https://dnsbtc.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.