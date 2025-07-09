Austin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High End Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The High End Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 14.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.10 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

High-End Lighting Market: Growth Driven by Smart Technologies and Sustainable Design

Rising adoption of energy-efficient, sustainable and smart lighting solutions is driving growth of high-end lighting market across the globe. LED Lighting technologies around the globe become leverage to a new momentum of rapid development with the integration of the Internet of Things and intelligent control systems, including wireless dimming, motion and humidity sensors, voice activated automation solutions, to all the spaces of our lives, be it residential, commercial, industrial, or any stewardship area of humanity. The increasing awareness of the environment and the soaring energy prices are driving to the adoption of smart lighting instead of traditional lighting solutions. Also, the consumers, who are now looking for more aesthetically robust lighting as they experience urbanization and premium real estate developments, hire architects and designers not just for form or function but for both. Further, the market growth is also fueled by government initiatives for large scale LED replacements, regulations for efficient infrastructure, and technologies such as Bluetooth and Zigbee.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

High End Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.12 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 25.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.64% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (LED, HID, Fluorescent Light, Others)

• By Application (Wired, Wireless)

• By Interior Design (Modern, Traditional, Transitional)

• By End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, fluorescent lights held the largest share of the high-end lighting market at 40.5%, and are commonly chosen by commercial and institutional applications because of their relatively low first cost, long life, and moderate energy efficiency.

The market is shifting toward advanced solutions, with LED lights projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to their energy efficiency, compatibility with smart technologies, and flexibility in design, LEDs are the preferred light source in modern sustainable residential and commercial environments, gradually replacing the use of fluorescent light sources.

By Application

In 2023, wired lighting systems dominated the high-end lighting market with a 63.6% share, owing to their wide usage in residential and commercial spaces, due to reliable and consistent performance, and also because, they integrate seamlessly with the existing electrical infrastructure.

Wireless lighting systems are to grow fastest between 2024−2032, due to demand for flexibility, ease of installation and smart connectivity. Wireless systems powered by technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee are capable of remote control, automation, and energy optimization, making them well-suited for settings that are in constant flux.

By Interior Design

Modern lighting held the largest share of the high-end lighting market at 46.3% in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2032. This increase is fueled by the need for contemporary and aesthetically pleasing designs that are sleek, minimalistic, and compliment modern architecture. Factors like the high adoption of intense use of smart homes and IoT devices, increasing focus on customizable energy-efficient voice-controlled lighting systems are contributing to the popularity of modern lighting in all sectors.

By End Use

In 2023, the commercial segment led the high-end lighting market with a 41.4% share, driven by strong adoption in office spaces, luxury hotels, and retail environments where ambiance, energy efficiency, and brand-aligned aesthetics are key.

The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by growing adoption of smart homes, growing emphasis on personalized experience and increased expenditure on home aesthetics. The market for lighting is driven by consumers who are looking for energy-efficient, automated, personalized products that create comfort, mood, and convenience.

Asia Pacific High-End Lighting Market: Leading Growth Through Urbanization and Smart Infrastructure

Asia Pacific led the high-end lighting market in 2023 with a 41.5% share and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and infrastructure development in the major economies of the region — China, India, Japan, South Korea offer great promise to the growth of video surveillance market in this region. Demand from China is fueled by the launch of new luxury real estate projects in cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen, while new smart home and premium housing markets in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru arePBQIndia eastern spread of semi-rural quality. The intelligent lighting systems are being integrated with smart building technologies in countries like Japan & South Korea. In addition to mobility, supportive government policies on energy efficiency and the well-established manufacturing ecosystem of Asia Pacific reveal innovative opportunities and facilitate supply chain readiness.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Ikea's smart lighting range delivers great performance at up to 80% less cost than Philips Hue, making it the best budget option for smart home novices. Ikea is well on its way to staking its claim as a big player in the smart lighting game, offering many options and simple local control.

In Feb 2025, SunLED Life Science has launched its Qualified Supplier Program in partnership with global lighting leaders including ams OSRAM, Lumileds, and Luminus. The initiative aims to expand the reach of SunLED’s proven near-infrared (NIR) light technology for healthier indoor environments.

