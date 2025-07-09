New York Drivers Can Combat Rising Auto Insurance Costs with State-Approved Defensive Driving Course from IMPROVLearning

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New York drivers face some of the nation’s steepest auto insurance rate increases, with averages in NYC jumping upward of $4500 per vehicle and $3200 in other parts of the state.

IMPROVLearning offers a proven solution to help motorists reduce their premiums through its DMV-approved defensive driving course. According to a recent S&P Global report, New York is among the top three states that have approved the largest total amount of auto insurance rate increases since 2023, making cost-saving opportunities more crucial than ever for Empire State drivers.



IMPROV’s New York Defensive Driving Online Course provides drivers with a guaranteed 10% reduction on liability and collision premiums for three full years – a state-mandated discount that every insurance carrier in New York must honor. With auto insurance costs continuing to climb due to factors including increased traffic levels, rising vehicle costs, and higher medical expenses, this course represents one of the most accessible ways for New York drivers to secure immediate and lasting savings.



“With auto insurance rate hikes hitting New York drivers particularly hard, our defensive driving course isn’t just an option – it’s a financial necessity,” said Gary Alexander, CEO of IMPROVLearning. “We’re seeing more drivers than ever seeking ways to reduce their insurance costs, and our state-approved course delivers guaranteed savings that can add up to hundreds of dollars annually for the typical New York driver.”



The course, officially known as the Internet Point & Insurance Reduction Program (IPIRP), offers additional benefits beyond insurance savings. Drivers can reduce up to four points from their driving record, helping avoid potential license suspension – particularly valuable for drivers who may have accumulated violations in today’s challenging traffic conditions. Check out the course here: www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/



Unlike traditional classroom-based defensive driving courses, IMPROV’s program is entirely online and can be completed at the driver’s own pace over 30 days. The course features humor-powered lessons designed to keep students engaged while covering essential safe driving principles. There’s no final exam – just multiple-choice quizzes to ensure comprehension.



“The beauty of our program is its accessibility and transparency,” Alexander added. “Drivers can complete the course on any device, there are no hidden fees, and we handle all the paperwork with both the DMV and insurance companies. When you’re dealing with rising insurance costs, the last thing you need is additional complexity.”



Key features of IMPROVLearning’s New York Defensive Driving Course include:

Guaranteed 10% premium reduction on liability and collision coverage for three full years

Point reduction of up to four points from driving record

100% online format with mobile, desktop, and tablet compatibility

No final exam – only brief quizzes throughout the course

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees, including free certificate shipping

DMV notification handled automatically upon course completion

handled automatically upon course completion Universal acceptance by all New York insurance carriers as required by state law

The course can be started and stopped at any time, with progress automatically saved. Upon completion, IMPROVLearning electronically notifies the New York DMV and provides drivers with their certificate at no additional cost. Drivers simply submit the certificate to their insurance carrier to activate their discount, which applies retroactively to the course completion date.

And the best part its actually Fun and super Simple.



With New York ranking among the most expensive states for auto insurance and recent rate increases adding financial pressure on drivers, MIMPROVLearning’s defensive driving course provides a reliable pathway to meaningful savings. The company has helped thousands of New York drivers reduce their insurance costs while improving their driving skills and safety awareness.



For more information about MyImprov.com’s New York Defensive Driving Course or to enroll, visit www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/.

About IMPROVLearning

IMPROVLearning’s Mission is to save lives and save dollars through innovative training. 25 years ago, we partnered with the IMPROV Comedy Club to create a driving course that is Fun, Simple and Effective, and have been edutaining our audiences since. Their vision is to rethink the ordinary, and they believe new driver training is an industry that is stuck in the past. It’s time that driver’s education evolves to meet today’s new drivers.



Utilized by government agencies, fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, and private driving schools, IMPROV’s online courses are offered in thirty-four states. Over the last 25 years, they have provided Teen Driver’s Education, Traffic School, Defensive Driving, and Insurance Discount courses to over 4 million students.



