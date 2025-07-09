Bastion Appoints Head of Revenue Amid Accelerated Company Growth

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion , a pioneer in regulated digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure and NYDFS chartered provider, today announced the appointment of Jared Klee as Head of Revenue. The move marks the fourth strategic executive appointment for the company in the last six months, spurred by strong tailwinds across the digital assets industry and rising demand for enterprise-grade cryptocurrency products.

“The digital assets industry is at an inflection point. Growth is rampant and infrastructure providers are being called upon to support adoption for some of the world’s largest companies and establish the framework for the future of our financial systems,” said Nassim Eddequiouaq, Co-Founder and CEO of Bastion. “Bastion is eager to take on that challenge. Jared’s go to market leadership will strengthen our ability to thrive in the rapidly evolving market as demand for stablecoins and crypto trading products booms.”

Klee joins Bastion from Vouch, a Series D startup offering insurance solutions for high growth companies with over 5,000 startup and VC clients. At Vouch, he served as Head of Sales and launched and led the company’s Web3 practice. Klee also co-founded and served as President and Board Member at Triple Point Liquidity, a blockchain-based fintech startup serving alternative asset managers, their investors, and fund administrators. Prior to Triple Point, he held multiple roles at IBM including leading Digital Assets at IBM Blockchain and corporate development for Industry Platforms, and founding IBM’s Watson Risk & Compliance platform.

“It’s a pivotal time for the crypto industry, with regulatory clarity on the horizon and mainstream adoption taking hold in many sectors,” added Klee. “Cryptocurrency solutions are set to disrupt the way we interact with money, and the world’s enterprises, fintech, and brokerages can’t ignore it or they risk being left behind. I’m looking forward to working with a team at the forefront of this exciting shift.”

As Head of Revenue, Klee will oversee Bastion’s end-to-end revenue strategy, driving growth and profitability across all customer and commercial operations. He will work closely with Bastion’s leadership team to scale go-to-market efforts, deepen customer relationships, and build a durable revenue engine. The new role is reflective of Bastion’s accelerated growth and commitment to building a robust team of innovators, leaders, and experts.

“Jared’s experience in blockchain, fintech, tech, and in the startup world positions him as a key addition to our growing team,” said Caroline Friedman, COO and Founding Member of Bastion. “His expertise will enable us to scale up our stablecoin and crypto offerings, better serve our customers, and grow our customer base.”

Bastion provides regulated infrastructure for enterprises, fintechs, and brokerages to launch and scale digital asset products. With an NYDFS trust charter and additional state licenses, Bastion enables enterprises to offer branded stablecoins to their users, support compliant crypto buy/sell flows, and move value globally within a secure, licensed framework. Visit Bastion.com to learn more.

