NetSfere and Mayapada Healthcare Deliver World-Class Secure Communication Across Mayapada Healthcare’s Network

CHICAGO and JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , a global leader in secure and compliant communication solutions, today announced that Mayapada Healthcare , one of Indonesia’s top private hospital networks, has selected NetSfere to modernize and secure real-time communications across the Mayapada Healthcare network.

Mayapada Healthcare’s decision comes as healthcare providers across Indonesia face escalating cybersecurity risks and increased compliance demands. By deploying NetSfere, Mayapada Healthcare is eliminating fragmented, consumer-grade messaging apps and implementing a platform purpose-built for healthcare-grade data protection, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance – including HIPAA and Joint Commission International (JCI) standards.

“Data security is paramount in modern healthcare,” said Julius Kurniawan, Chief Technology Officer of Mayapada Healthcare. “NetSfere’s architecture allows our clinicians and staff to have compliant, real-time communication across different mediums and with different teams, without compromising patient privacy or operational efficiency.”

NetSfere will be deployed across the flagship Mayapada hospitals, including facilities in Jakarta, Tangerang, Bandung, Bogor, Surabaya, and Kuningan. With built-in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), the platform offers unmatched encryption strength against both current and next-generation threats. The solution also integrates Generative AI capabilities to streamline workflows, improve care coordination, and accelerate clinical decision-making.

“In today’s healthcare landscape, secure, IT-governed communication isn’t optional — it’s mission-critical,” said Anurag Lal, CEO and President of NetSfere. “Partnering with Mayapada Healthcare, we’re delivering quantum-proof, compliant communication that empowers care teams and protects patient outcomes.”

“Secure communication between clinicians is critical to delivering coordinated care,” said Dr. Dini Handayani, MD, MARS, FISqua, FIPC, Chief Medical Officer of Mayapada Healthcare. “NetSfere provides us with a modern alternative to fragmented messaging tools that often risk compliance and exposure of patient data.”

The rollout is being led in partnership with PT. Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia (Qualitas) , NetSfere’s trusted local partner with a strong track record in delivering secure IT solutions across Indonesia’s healthcare sector, ensuring seamless integration, localized support, and sustained success.

“We’re proud to support Mayapada Hospital in deploying NetSfere’s advanced, secure communication platform,” said Dr. Predy Setiawan, Vice President at PT. Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia. “With NetSfere’s built-in encryption, compliance controls, and real-time messaging, we’re ensuring seamless integration and clinical coordination across their hospital network.”

NetSfere is trusted by healthcare organizations and hospital groups worldwide. For more information, visit netsfere.com .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.

Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.

Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com .

About Mayapada Healthcare Group

Mayapada Healthcare (PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk.) (IDX:SRAJ) is a key business pillar of Mayapada Group (founded by Dato' Sri Prof. DR. Tahir in 1986) in the healthcare services sector, operating seven hospitals with over 1,200 beds and more than 1,500 professional medical team. Mayapada Hospital has received various accreditations and awards, as well as 11 'Centers of Excellence'. The seven hospitals under Mayapada Healthcare are Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, Mayapada Hospital Bogor, Mayapada Hospital Kuningan, Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, Mayapada Hospital Bandung, and Mayapada Hospital Nusantara. The 11 'Centers of Excellence' at Mayapada Hospital include: Tahir Neuroscience Center, Tahir Uronephrology Center, Cardiovascular Center, Gastrohepatology Center, Oncology Center, Orthopedic Center, Obstetrics & Gynecology Center, Pediatric Center, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology Center, Allergy-Immunology Center, and the Mayapada Autoimmune Center Indonesia, the first and only autoimmune service center in Indonesia.

About PT. Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia (Qualitas)

PT Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia (Qualitas) was founded in 2012 with the intention to assist companies in utilizing the right information technology. Started from a small team, Qualitas was delivering one project continued with other projects and the company was growing along with more trust we gain from our customers. We are partnering with the best solution available in the market: ERP, Business Intelligence, Supply Chain Optimization, and Education Solution. We also developed our own mobile solutions and games applications to complement those established solutions. To move toward our company vision ‘to be the most innovative IT and business solution provider in South East Asia’, now we have offices in Indonesia (Jakarta & Surabaya), Singapore, and Malaysia.



Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for NetSfere

erica.torres@moburst.com