Ria Money Transfer and Xe Join Forces with Google to Collaborate on Seamless, Cross-Border Money Transfers

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the money transfer industry, and Xe, a global payments provider with 30 years of experience and trusted expertise moving money around the world — both business segments of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) — announced today a collaboration with Google to make cross-border money transfers more accessible. The companies will work together to make it easier for Google users to find and conduct cross-border money transfers via Ria and Xe’s services.

In 2024 , the total revenue for the global digital remittance market was forecasted at USD $23.4 billion, and it is projected to rise swiftly at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, reaching USD $83.2 billion by the end of 2034. Part of the growth of digital remittances has been driven by the increased use of embedded finance. The global embedded finance market size was valued at USD $104.8 billion in 2024.

Today, Ria and Xe already support 3.2 billion mobile wallet accounts, 4 billion bank accounts, 4 billion Visa cards and 624,000 locations across nearly 200 countries and territories. This strategic collaboration between Ria, Xe and Google aims to simplify access to cross-border payments for more people around the world, helping Google users discover and transact more easily.

“Thanks to the convenience of digital channels, more and more customers are choosing to send money online,” said Juan Bianchi, Euronet’s EVP & CEO Money Transfer segment. “We are thrilled to be working with Google, and through their vast reach, make Ria and Xe’s money transfer service available to millions of people who haven’t experienced it before.”

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer , a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the world’s largest cross-border real-time money movement network, Ria moves money where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical spaces, Ria’s omnichannel products and services provide unprecedented consumer choice, including real-time payments, mobile wallets, currency exchange, home delivery, and cardless ATM payouts. Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers, agents and partners alike. By creating new market opportunities and promoting economic growth around the world, Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

About Xe

Xe is a trusted global payments provider with 30 years of experience and expertise moving money around the world. Thousands of businesses rely on our services every day to manage their international payments and support their FX risk management strategies.

Xe helps you navigate the complexities of international business, offering preferred FX rates, and structured products that allow you to protect your bottom line.

We are proud to be part of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), with a multi-billion-dollar market capitalization and investment grade credit rating.