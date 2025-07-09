Statement from the Identity & Access Forum Steering Committee on mDL Privacy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity and Access Forum (IAF) of the Secure Technology Alliance today reaffirms its commitment to advancing the adoption of privacy-enhancing, user-centric, and interoperable digital identity solutions, such as mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). We strongly oppose all forms of surveillance within the digital identity ecosystem, whether by applications, wallet providers, government issuers, relying parties (RPs), or any colluding entities. We demonstrated our commitment to protecting user privacy in 2020 by publishing https://www.securetechalliance.org/the-mobile-drivers-license-and-ecosystem-webinar-series/privacy-and-trust-in-the-mdl-ecosystem/. We will continue to educate on how digital identity solutions work. We are issuing this statement to address potential misperceptions about the ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021 standard and its application.

The IAF has observed misrepresentations of ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021 and its “Annex E: Privacy and Security Recommendations." With any new technology, there is a learning curve and, in rare instances, deliberate attempts to discredit it. We remain steadfast in promoting optional, standards-based digital identity ecosystems that incorporate privacy-by-design principles, robust authentication, and transparent user consent to prevent unauthorized tracking or data overreach by any party, including RPs.

Through the collaboration of our members in our mDL Jumpstart Committee, the IAF is educating stakeholders and providing clear guidance on implementing privacy-respecting digital identity systems. We support and partner with the leading privacy technology organizations in our industry. We invite technology providers, relying parties, issuers, and policymakers to collaborate with us to build a trusted, surveillance-free digital identity ecosystem. For more information or to join our efforts, contact Sandy Mayfield, Managing Director of the IAF, at smayfield@securitytechalliance.org.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.