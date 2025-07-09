Former White House Insider Releases Presentation on Untouched U.S. Asset That Could Quietly Fund Trump’s Economic Revival

Washington, D.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As President Trump prepares to push forward with his “Big Beautiful Bill”—an ambitious legislative package aimed at rebuilding America’s infrastructure, energy grid, and manufacturing backbone— an explosive presentation from author and former government advisor Jim Rickards has surfaced, pointing to an unrecognized source of national wealth that could help make the entire plan possible… without new taxes or added debt.

Rickards claims this overlooked asset has existed for decades—growing larger year after year, quietly shielded from political misuse.

The Overlooked Resource Already Under U.S. Control

In the presentation, Rickards outlines how trillions of dollars’ worth of raw materials—lithium, uranium, copper, and rare earths—are already held beneath federally controlled land across the country. While these resources have long been documented, Rickards argues that no administration has been willing to unlock them… until now.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” he explains.

“The nature of this ‘trust’, as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades”.

Trump Signals a Major Shift

Rickards believes President Trump’s current direction marks a sharp break from the past.

“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America”.

The president’s own words echo that intent. “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

According to Rickards, this shift could position the U.S. to access one of the largest undeveloped stores of wealth in modern history—without needing to borrow from foreign creditors or increase the deficit.

Not a Program—A Wake-Up Call

“This isn’t some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards writes. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

He adds that this isn’t about promises—it’s about access. “We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them”.

Rickards emphasizes that this isn’t about redistribution. “It’s not earmarked for any specific individual,” he clarifies. “I’m just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .

Projects Delayed for Decades Now Gaining Traction

The presentation also calls attention to several long-stalled mining and resource projects—some delayed for 30+ years—that may finally move forward under the current administration.

“Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

Rickards writes: “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in designing the original Petrodollar Accord and has guided U.S. leaders through numerous financial and geopolitical disruptions. He is the author of seven bestselling books and is widely regarded as one of America’s top strategic thinkers on fiscal resilience and sovereign wealth.