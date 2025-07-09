Real American Beer Returns to the NASCAR Track at the Toyota/Save Mart 350

TAMPA, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer is back on the NASCAR Cup Series track this weekend, teaming up once again with Hyak Motorsports for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The No. 47 Chevrolet, driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will carry a Real American Beer paint scheme that captures the brand’s signature energy—and its nationwide momentum.

This race appearance marks the latest in Real American Beer’s growing partnership with Hyak—and comes as the brand continues to surge in the beer aisle. Since launching just over a year ago, Real American Beer has rapidly expanded into 27 states and is now ranked among the top 15 growth-driving brands in the lager category. This year has seen RAB deliver strong double-digit growth in both sales and total distribution points—week over week.

“We’re growing faster than almost anyone in the category—and we’re just getting started,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “This kind of momentum doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of a brand that actually connects: American-made, priced right and built for real people. Retailers are leaning in, drinkers are coming back, and the energy is compounding everywhere we go.”

“I’m looking forward to getting out to Sonoma this weekend," said Ricky Stenhouse. "It’s one of the most demanding tracks we race on, and it really challenges you as a driver. It’s great to have Real American Beer on board with us again. They bring a lot of pride and passion to the sport, and we’re hoping to give them something to cheer about this weekend in wine country.”

Off the track, RAB continues to connect locally. Its new Local Legends campaign is currently live in markets like Ohio, Florida, New York, Missouri, Illinois, and Texas, highlighting everyday Americans with in-store signage, content and—yes—billboards. “We’re not just building a brand, we’re showing up for communities,” said co-founder Hulk Hogan. “And we’re doing it the Real American way.”

And now, for fans who want to skip the beer run, Real American Beer is also available online. With just a few clicks, RAB can be delivered straight to your door—just in time for race day. Visit the Real American Beer Finder to order.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 27 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and X .

ABOUT HYAK MOTORSPORTS

HYAK Motorsports welcomes in a new era of racing for the iconic No. 47 team with a fresh, new rebrand, name and ownership. For the 2025 season, the team has transitioned from JTG Racing to HYAK Motorsports as Gordon Smith, who became the principal owner of the team on November 18, 2023, transitions into the role after owning a large portion of the team since 2016.HYAK Motorsports will continue to carry out Smith’s plan to bring a fresh, new energy to the team and show his commitment in advancing the team’s legacy both on and off the race track. The change starts with the name “HYAK” which means “fast” in Chinook Jargon, which is a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis, and many other local languages. The ownership transition promises to fuel HYAK Motorsports with a competitive edge by enhancing its approach to performance, innovation, and fan engagement. Smith is now joined by co-owners Brad Daugherty, Mark Hughes and Ernie Cope, who are also dedicated to maintaining the team’s high standards while introducing updated strategies and resources to help bring the team to a new level.

