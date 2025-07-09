Ari Rastegar to Appear on Fox Business July 10 to Discuss U.S. Real Estate, Global Tensions, and the Cost of Catastrophe

Austin, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Capital, will appear live on The Claman Countdown this Thursday July 10, 2025 on Fox Business, to deliver a wide-ranging and deeply personal perspective on the seismic shifts rattling today’s global economy and real estate markets.

As a Dallas resident, Rastegar will speak firsthand about the devastating Texas floods and his connection to families who lost children.

The real estate mogul will also weigh in on the escalating controversy surrounding New York City mayoral candidate Zorhan Mamdani and his proposal to freeze rent prices. “Freezing rents sounds noble, but it’s a wrecking ball to growth. You can’t legislate away market forces without consequences. What happens in New York won’t stay in New York. It’ll ripple across the country,” Rastegar warns.

Rastegar, known for his visionary investment strategies and bold, contrarian insights, will also explore how Middle East tensions, particularly the recent U.S. airstrike on Iranian nuclear facilities, are disrupting the global investment landscape. Drawing from his Iranian heritage and American entrepreneurial journey, Ari will connect the dots between geopolitics, economics, and personal resilience.

“What happens in Tehran doesn’t stay in Tehran anymore,” says Rastegar. “The true cost of conflict isn’t just political—it’s economic. It’s deeply personal.”

In a segment that will grab the attention of investors and analysts alike, Rastegar will dive into one of the decade’s most overlooked financial megatrends: the Chicago Stock Exchange’s relocation to Dallas. “Wall Street is headed south. We don’t just call it Dallas anymore—we call it Y’all Street. This is the decentralization of capital. And we’re only at the beginning,” Rastegar says.

Watch Ari Rastegar live on Fox Business The Claman Countdown – Thursday, July 10, 2025 during the 3:00PM EST hour.

Media Contact:

Ashley Jones – ashley@rastegarcapital.com – 646.351.2743

Keith Jones – keith@rastegarcapital.com – 954.205.4728

Visit www.rastegarcapital.com for more information.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to change and do not constitute investment advice.