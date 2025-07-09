Peptide Drug Conjugate Markets, Drug Sales, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insights, 2018-2024 & 2025-2030 with Focus on Clinical & Commercial Insight of Lutathera and Pepaxto/Pepaxti

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Drug Conjugate Market, Drug Sales, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide drug conjugate market is still in its nascent stage, with only a few approved therapies despite rising interest and investment over the last few years.

Currently, there are only 2 peptide drug conjugates have received approval from drug regulatory agencies. The first of these, Novartis' Lutathera, was a major breakthrough in 2017 when it received approval from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of adult patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. This was subsequently followed by US FDA approval in 2018. Interestingly, the indication for the drug was also expanded in 2024 to paediatric patients, a rare move and a significant breakthrough in the paediatric oncology sector.

The second peptide drug conjugate that has been approved, Oncopeptides' Pepaxto, was launched for multiple myeloma and was approved by the FDA in 2021, while a year later it got the thumbs up from the EMA. Its journey was not as smooth, though. It was withdrawn from the US market in the year it was approved because of safety and efficacy issues, reaching the point of official withdrawal of its approval in 2024. However, the product remains on the Europe market. Oncopeptides has also been actively pursuing other regulatory opportunities, notably in Asia. For instance, in 2024, it embarked on further regulatory discussions with Japan's PMDA, aiming to bring Pepaxti into that market. This step mirrors increasing synchronization of regulatory requirements across borders and increasing interest among industry stakeholders in peptide drug conjugate therapies.

Today, there are over 30 peptide drug conjugate candidates in active clinical development, with the majority lying in early stages. This underscores the field's novelty and potential. Steady innovation in peptide chemistry and drug conjugation methodologies is driving this development. One key area of focus has been the optimization of the chemical linkers used to attach peptides to their payloads. The linkers are crucial in ensuring that the active drug is released exactly at the target location, thus enhancing efficacy and safety. Improvements in stability and selectivity are powering these innovations, allowing for more targeted delivery to cancer cells and reducing harm to healthy tissue.

The growing sophistication of peptide drug conjugate development has led pharmaceutical firms to collaborate with highly specialized contract research and development firms, such as BOC Sciences and Peptistar. These collaborators bring advanced expertise in peptide synthesis, payload design, and conjugation strategies, among others, making them essential during early-stage development. This model of collaboration is enabling companies to iterate more quickly, lower their costs, and get new candidates into the clinic more effectively.

Geographically, the US & China are leading the research and development effort with strong investment ecosystems and top academic institutions supporting them. However, a large number of companies from all around the globally are making important contributions. Novartis and Oncopeptides remain at the forefront with their approved therapies and late-stage clinical assets, while other innovators like Bicycle Therapeutics, PeptiDream, and Soricimed Biopharma are introducing new concepts in targeting and payload choice. The range of molecular forms under development is a reflection of the versatility of the PDC platform.

There is increasing momentum behind receptor-specific targeting, with drug developers targeting cancer-specific cell surface receptors to provide more selective delivery of drugs. This is part of an oncology-wide movement toward precision medicine. The aim is to decrease systemic toxicity and maximize drug effect at the tumor site. As this technology continues to mature, it has the potential to address difficult solid tumors that have so far been resistant to traditional treatments. With the industry growing and technology aids enhancing, prospects for the peptide drug conjugate market remain brighter although tentatively so.

Report Highlights:

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity: > USD 1.40 billion

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Trends By Region & Indications

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Growth 2018-2024: > 300% Absolute Growth & 27% CAGR Growth

Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate Dosage, Sales & Price Insight

Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Global & Regional Insight: 2 Drugs Approved

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Trials Insight: > 30 Drugs

Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Peptide Drug Conjugate Proprietary Technologies & Methodologies Insight By Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Peptide Drug Conjugates

1.1 Overview

1.2 History & Evolution

1.3 Peptide Drug Conjugates v/s Antibody Drug Conjugates

2. Peptide Drug Conjugates - Structural Components & Mechanism of Action

2.1 Components

2.2 Mechanism of Action

3. Peptide Drug Conjugates Research & Development Trends By Indication

3.1 Cancer

3.2 Others

4. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Research & Market Trends By Region

4.1 US

4.2 China

4.3 Japan

4.4 Europe

4.5 South Korea

5. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

5.1 Current Clinical & Market Trends

5.2 Future Market Outlook & Opportunities

6. Peptide Drug Conjugate Development Proprietary Technologies & Methodologies

7. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline Overview

7.1 By Company

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Indication

7.4 By Patient Segment

7.5 By Phase

8. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-III

9. Marketed Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Insight

10. Lutathera - Clinical & Commercial Insight

10.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

10.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

10.3 Sales Analysis

11. Pepaxto/Pepaxti - Clinical & Commercial Insight

11.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

11.2 Dosage Analysis

11.3 Sales Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Angiochem

12.2 Avacta

12.3 Bicycle Therapeutics

12.4 Cybrexa Therapeutics

12.5 ITM Solucin

12.6 Novartis

12.7 Oncopeptides

12.8 PepGen Corporation

12.9 Soricimed Biopharma

12.10 Theratechnologies

