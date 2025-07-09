FDA Clears Updated Magstim Rapid Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Research System

Top-Cited TMS Brain Research Technology Enhanced for Next-Generation Neuromodulation

 Source: Magstim EGI

MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FDA has cleared the new Magstim Rapid TMS system for research and clinical applications, now with FDA clearance in the U.S. for the treatment of pain*.

Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed studies and trusted by hospitals, clinics, and research institutions globally, Magstim Rapid TMS systems helped lay the foundation for modern non-invasive neuromodulation. The new Rapid system is engineered with next-generation technology that supports TMS research for depression, OCD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s Disease, autism, stroke and hundreds of healthcare and brain disorders.

The new Rapid features an upgraded 15” touchscreen, new user-friendly software with intuitive workflows, new streamlined patient data management tool and a Windows-based platform allowing greater compatibility for external integrations. Building on the Rapid’s most requested features, the new system offers enhanced configurability and performance.

“The Magstim Rapid is one of the most requested and used systems in the world of TMS,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO, Welcony. “Walk into almost any neuroscience research institution or hospital or clinic using neuromodulation and you will likely see a Magstim Rapid. The team worked with users worldwide to build enhancements that will carry the Rapid into the next generation.”

The Rapid is used for a wide range of brain research including studying pain pathways and TMS evoked potentials, as the system integrates with different modalities like EMG, EEG.

Stimulator pulse configurations include Biphasic, repetitive, standard and burst stimulation. The following configurations are available: Standard Rapid (50Hz), Super Rapid (100Hz), and Super Rapid Plus1 (100Hz).

The Rapid offers options for biphasic pulse stimulation including standard repetitive TMS protocols and burst stimulation.

*The Magstim Rapid is FDA cleared for the stimulation of peripheral nerves for relief of chronic intractable, post-traumatic, and post-surgical pain for patients 18 and older.

To learn more about Magstim Rapid and the entire family of research and clinical neurotechnology innovations, visit Magstim.com or call 844-624-7846.

About Welcony

Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco based private equity company.

