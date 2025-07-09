A Life Rewritten: KFSHRC Treats Rare Disease After 22 Years of Specialized Care

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rare example of a lifelong bond between a patient and a healthcare institution, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has continued to support a patient since infancy, providing 22 years of continuous care for a rare genetic blood clotting disorder, ultimately culminating in a liver transplant—the first of its kind globally for this particular condition.

When the early signs of illness appeared during the patient’s first months of life, KFSHRC teams raced against time to stabilize her condition. She was diagnosed with a congenital deficiency in plasminogen, a protein essential for dissolving blood clots, resulting in fibrous deposits that posed serious threats to her tissues and organs.

The complexity of her case posed both medical and quality-of-life challenges, requiring a comprehensive, multidisciplinary care system. This extended beyond medical treatment to include all facets of life-supporting care. Teams from nursing, nutrition, and information technology joined hematology and transplant specialists to ensure the young girl’s well-being.

In a reflection on the early days, the patient’s father said: “My daughter suffered from the moment she was born. She cried constantly and couldn’t nurse. We lived in continuous worry with no clear answers until God opened a door of hope. Today, thanks to God first, and then to the remarkable healthcare capabilities provided by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, may God preserve them, we witness our daughter’s recovery from this rare disease after two decades of struggle.”

Throughout the years of treatment, the patient relied on regular intravenous doses of plasminogen, along with eye drops to reduce the disease’s effect on her vision. The annual cost of treatment exceeded 6 million SAR, fully covered by the Saudi government. This reflects the Kingdom’s profound commitment to human health and its investment in quality of life even in the most complex medical cases.

Dr. Hazzaa Al-Zahrani, Director of Adult Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Division at KFSHRC Riyadh and the supervising physician, explained that managing the case required a precise and long-term approach to prevent complications and ensure stability. The decision to proceed with a liver transplant came after careful consideration as an extraordinary therapeutic option for an exceptionally rare case. The success of the procedure marked a turning point in her medical journey and a beacon of hope for patients facing similar conditions worldwide.

This approach is deeply rooted in the vision of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, which places the patient at the core of every practice and is committed to delivering integrated care where scientific expertise meets human compassion, in line with its mission to serve society at the highest standards.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850971e1-ae0f-4702-9148-d6a28a85bf3e