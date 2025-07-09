PBK Miner Launches AI-Powered 2-Day XRP Mining Contract, Launches Rewards of Over $2 Million

Washington, D.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBKMiner, the world’s leading crypto asset management platform, is proud to launch its innovative “2-Day Contract”, providing a flexible and low-risk onboarding experience for new users to explore the platform’s features. To celebrate the launch of the new product, PBKMiner is also launching a grand promotion with a total of over $2 million in giveaways, including a $10 bonus for every new registered user.

The new 2-day XRP mining contract is designed to appeal to a wide range of users and provide them with a lucrative income opportunity.

What is PBKMiner's XRP mining contract?

PBKMiner's XRP mining contract is an innovative product that allows users to obtain XRP rewards through the cloud mining model. Unlike the traditional proof-of-work (PoW) mining method, XRP adopts a consensus protocol. PBKMiner meets this challenge by introducing a simulated cloud mining model. Through this unique mining contract, PBK Miner allows users to easily participate in the XRP mining process and obtain stable income.

Why launch now?

PBKMiner is launching XRP mining contracts at this time in response to the market's growing demand for simplified and sustainable digital asset mining methods. With the rapid development of cryptocurrencies, more and more users want to participate in mining activities with lower technical barriers and costs. PBKMiner's new contracts meet this demand, allowing users to easily obtain passive income, especially for investors who lack technical background or funds.

As a leading remote digital asset mining platform, PBKMiner provides users with the opportunity to rent computing power from its efficient and environmentally friendly mining facilities. The platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC and SOL, aiming to provide users with flexible and convenient mining solutions, making it easy for anyone to participate in and benefit from the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

With the launch of “2-Day Contracts”, PBKMiner has transformed from a high-performance VIP platform to a global solution that welcomes retail traders and everyday investors.

The platform now covers more than 183 countries, serves more than 8.5 million users, and provides a variety of cryptocurrency trading options including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC and SOL.

PBKMiner now offers more than 10 different contract options, allowing users to freely choose the most suitable option according to their personal needs. Whether they are novice or experienced investors, they can find the mining and trading method that suits them. Through this expansion, PBKMiner is committed to providing convenient and efficient digital asset management solutions for a wider user group.

For example:

10 USD Cloud Mining Contract – 1 Day Term – Earn 0.60 USD per day

100 USD Cloud Mining Contract – 2 Day Term – Earn 3.50 USD per day

500 USD Cloud Mining Contract – 5 Day Term – Earn 6.50 USD per day

5,000 USD Cloud Mining Contract – 30 Day Term – Earn 77.50 USD per day

30,000 USD Cloud Mining Contract – 50 Day Term – Earn 525.00 USD per day

These innovative options allow long-term cryptocurrency holders to stay invested and earn consistent returns during periods of sideways or corrections.

“2-day contract” launch details:

This new product is now available on PBKMiner’s web and mobile platforms. Priced at just $100, with daily earnings of $3.5, it provides an easy and affordable way for users to easily integrate into the PBKMiner ecosystem.

Community Rewards Campaign of $2 Million or More

To celebrate the launch, PBKMiner is launching a board-approved bounty program totaling over $2 million. The program offers true frictionless access - all new users receive an instant $10 bounty, which will be credited to their account instantly.

Limited time event highlights

- 24-hour intensive mining window: a short-term mode designed for quick profits, allowing users to mine XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC and SOL within an optimized time frame and receive mining income every day

- $2 million mining rewards: structured reward tiers of $10/$50/$4500/$8000, etc., incentivizing participation from new and returning users.

This is crucial for cryptocurrency investors

PBKMiner combines AI innovation, fintech and real-world practicality, a rare combination that resonates strongly with modern cryptocurrency investors. Users can easily get started, whether new or experienced, and enjoy daily returns without the need for technical knowledge or active trading.

Why PBKMiner is ideal for XRP mining - for both beginners and professionals:

- No equipment required: instant access to institutional-grade mining infrastructure

- Zero maintenance fees: PBKMiner covers electricity, cooling and maintenance

- $10 Welcome Bonus: All new users will receive a registration bonus and a login bonus

- Daily Payout + Capital Protection: Earn income every day and return principal at maturity

By focusing on measurable performance rather than blind hype, PBKMiner firmly holds its position in the evolving crypto space as a serious and value-driven solution. The platform is committed to providing transparent and reliable mining and investment opportunities, ensuring that users can make informed decisions based on clearly visible performance.

About PBKMiner

Operated by PBK FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD (Company Number: 12272456), which is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), PBKMiner represents a new type of digital asset platform - data-driven, results-oriented, and globally trusted. Since its founding in 2019, the UK-based company has become one of the most promising cryptocurrency investment platforms for investors seeking consistent, real returns.

For full details and participation options please visit: https://pbkminer.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



