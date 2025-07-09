Space Robotics Industry Outlook Research Report 2025-2034 | Commercial Space Ventures Spur Demand, Lunar and Mars Exploration Fuels Surge in Autonomous Robotic Development

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Robotics Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Solution, By Application, By End-User" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space robotics market is projected to double in value from USD 6.6 billion in 2025 to USD 13.2 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 8.1%. It is a critical component of space exploration, satellite servicing, and deep-space missions. Space robotics encompasses technologies capable of autonomous or remote operations, assisting in satellite repairs, space debris removal, and robotic exploration of distant planets and moons. These advanced systems withstand harsh space conditions and have traditionally been employed in space stations for tasks like robotic arm operations.

As the space industry expands commercially and endeavors to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond, the demand for sophisticated robotic systems will accelerate. These robots are pivotal for satellite deployment, maintenance, and the creation of space-based infrastructure, such as lunar bases and asteroid mining operations. Investment in autonomous systems aims to reduce human involvement while boosting mission capabilities and safety.

In 2024, the market witnessed significant growth, fueled by autonomous robotic systems for satellite servicing and exploration. Key contributions came from NASA's Artemis program and other interplanetary missions. Commercial entities like Astrobotic and SpaceX are increasing their focus on lunar missions, deploying autonomous robots for resource extraction and infrastructure construction. Notably, companies like Astroscale made strides in debris-removal technology, demonstrating the capability of autonomous space cleanup.

AI-driven systems have become integral to space robotics, enabling robots to process real-time data and make decisions independently. This innovation signifies a vital year for space robotics, emphasizing future space exploration, sustainability, and commercialization. Autonomous systems were spotlighted, with rising investments in robotics startups and collaborations aiming to develop adaptable and functional robotic platforms.

Looking forward, technological advancements and increased mission complexity are expected to propel the space robotics market rapidly, with a focus on AI and machine learning integration. As automation lessens the reliance on human crews, robotics will be instrumental in constructing off-Earth infrastructure, including lunar bases and space hotels, and facilitating interplanetary travel. Autonomous robots will partake in deep-space exploration, scientific research, and resource mining with minimal human oversight.

The burgeoning sector of space tourism will also witness increased robotic application, aiding crew and passenger operations. Space debris removal remains crucial as satellite constellations proliferate, raising debris risk. As missions to the Moon and Mars advance, space robotics will be fundamental for infrastructure maintenance and long-duration human missions. However, challenges such as cost, regulatory frameworks, and system reliability must be navigated for widespread market adoption.

Space Robotics Market Analytics

The research evaluates direct and indirect forces impacting market supply and demand. Comprehensive analyses offer insights into the supply chain and potential market conditions. Recent developments and geopolitical, demographic, and Porter's five forces analyses are considered for market projections.

Insights into recent deals explore their potential impacts. The analysis covers competitive elements, trade dynamics, price trends, and global market scenarios for strategic planning.

Space Robotics Market Competitive Intelligence

Company profiles, SWOT analyses, and strategic insights into top players and products are crucial to understanding the competitive landscape. New launches, investments, partnerships, and other developments keep clients informed about market trends.

Key Insights into the Space Robotics Market

Integration of AI and machine learning enables autonomous decision-making and real-time data processing.

Increasing demand for satellite servicing robots, focusing on refueling, maintenance, and repair for sustainability.

Robotics is central to lunar and Mars exploration, supporting autonomous rovers, miners, and habitat construction.

Expansion of commercial space ventures, including space tourism, with robotic applications in passenger and crew support.

Focus on developing space debris removal technology addressing orbital debris challenges.

Advanced robotics meets the growing needs of satellite deployments, lunar explorations, and Mars missions.

Commercial space activities drive demand for versatile robotic solutions to support human and machine operations.

Advancements in AI and robotics enhance the efficiency and intelligence of space robots.

Space sustainability efforts highlight the need for space debris removal and advanced robotics to maintain Earth's orbits.

Challenges such as high development costs, testing periods, and operational complexities hinder rapid market scalability.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Space Robotics Market Segmentation

By Solution: Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services

Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services By Application: Near Space, Ground

Near Space, Ground By End-User: Government

Government By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America

Companies Featured

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Altius Space Machines Inc.

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Honeybee Robotics Ltd.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Motiv Space Systems Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Olis Robotics

Intuitive Machines LLC

Effective Space Solutions Ltd.

Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies Inc. (SGT)

GITAI Inc.

Ispace Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Anduril Industries Inc.

Seoul Robotics

Starship Technologies

Voliro Airborne Robotics Company

Attabotics

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Boston Dynamics

Diligent Robotics

Nuro Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Vecna Robotics Inc.

Blue Origin LLC

Boeing Company

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Virgin Galactic

Rocket Lab Inc.

Firefly Aerospace

IHI Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28mju5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment