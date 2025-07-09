Pixalate’s June 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast’ No. 1 in the UK on Apple App Store, ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ Leads in Spain on Google Play Store

London, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.
In addition to the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for Mexico, Brazil, the United States (U.S.), Canada, Japan, India, Singapore, and a Global report.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 21+ billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in June 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.
Top EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)
United Kingdom - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1407852246
|Happy Color by Numbers Game
|X-FLOW LTD
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|in.playsimple.wordsearch
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
|com.dailymail.online
|Daily Mail: Breaking News
|Daily Mail Online
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1193508329
|Sudoku.com - Number Games
|Easybrain Ltd
|1369521645
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
|FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.wallapop
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|Flextech Inc.
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|6740043080
|Screwdom
|Zego Global Pte Ltd
|1193508329
|Sudoku.com - Number Games
|Easybrain Ltd
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.ebay.kleinanzeigen
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|kleinanzeigen.de GmbH
|com.netbiscuits.kicker
|kicker Fußball News
|Olympia-Verlag
|com.easybrain.number.puzzle.game
|Number Match - Number Games
|Easybrain
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6482849843
|Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge
|ONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.
|1602508478
|Word Search Explorer®
|PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|fr.vinted
|Vinted - Buy and sell clothes
|Vinted
|in.playsimple.wordsearch
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Sell vintage clothes
|Vinted Limited
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|nl.marktplaats.android
|Marktplaats
|Marktplaats BV
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)
- Global (Google Play Store & Apple App Store
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Reports and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.