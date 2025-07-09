Pixalate’s June 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast’ No. 1 in the UK on Apple App Store, ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ Leads in Spain on Google Play Store

London, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany .

In addition to the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , and Germany , Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for Mexico , Brazil , the United States ( U.S. ), Canada , Japan , India , Singapore , and a Global report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 21+ billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in June 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.





Top EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)





United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1407852246 Happy Color by Numbers Game X-FLOW LTD 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc.





United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW in.playsimple.wordsearch Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games com.dailymail.online Daily Mail: Breaking News Daily Mail Online





Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1193508329 Sudoku.com - Number Games Easybrain Ltd 1369521645 Words of Wonders: Crossword FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI





Spain - Google Play Store





Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW com.dubox.drive TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space Flextech Inc.

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 6740043080 Screwdom Zego Global Pte Ltd 1193508329 Sudoku.com - Number Games Easybrain Ltd 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED





Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay kleinanzeigen.de GmbH com.netbiscuits.kicker kicker Fußball News Olympia-Verlag com.easybrain.number.puzzle.game Number Match - Number Games Easybrain

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 6482849843 Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge ONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD. 1602508478 Word Search Explorer® PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd





France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW fr.vinted Vinted - Buy and sell clothes Vinted in.playsimple.wordsearch Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games





Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV





Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW nl.marktplaats.android Marktplaats Marktplaats BV com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio





Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Reports and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.