Pixalate’s June 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast’ No. 1 in the UK on Apple App Store, ‘Wallapop - Sell & Buy’ Leads in Spain on Google Play Store

According to Pixalate’s research into the most popular mobile app Bundle IDs based on estimated open programmatic ad spend, the Bundle ID for ‘Happy Color®: Coloring Book’ (com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number) on the Google Play Store claimed the top spot in the Netherlands; in Germany, Bundle ID (6740043080) for ‘Screwdom’ ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

London, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

In addition to the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for Mexico, Brazil, the United States (U.S.), Canada, Japan, India, Singapore, and a Global report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 21+ billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in June 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.


Top EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025) 


United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1407852246Happy Color by Numbers GameX-FLOW LTD
1207472156WordscapesPeopleFun, Inc.


United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
in.playsimple.wordsearchWord Search ExplorerPlaySimple Games
com.dailymail.onlineDaily Mail: Breaking NewsDaily Mail Online


Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1193508329Sudoku.com - Number GamesEasybrain Ltd
1369521645Words of Wonders: CrosswordFUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI


Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.wallapopWallapop - Sell & BuyWallapop
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFlextech Inc.

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
6740043080ScrewdomZego Global Pte Ltd
1193508329Sudoku.com - Number GamesEasybrain Ltd
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED


Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigenKleinanzeigen - without eBaykleinanzeigen.de GmbH
com.netbiscuits.kickerkicker Fußball NewsOlympia-Verlag
com.easybrain.number.puzzle.gameNumber Match - Number GamesEasybrain

France  - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
6482849843Goods Puzzle: Sort ChallengeONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.
1602508478Word Search Explorer®PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd


France - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
fr.vintedVinted - Buy and sell clothesVinted
in.playsimple.wordsearchWord Search ExplorerPlaySimple Games


Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
632064380Vinted: Sell vintage clothesVinted Limited
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
373963365Marktplaats - buy and sellMarktplaats BV


Netherlands - Google Play Store

 

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Coloring BookX-FLOW
nl.marktplaats.androidMarktplaatsMarktplaats BV
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio


Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (June 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the June 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Reports and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                pixalate
                            
                            
                                reports
                            
                            
                                ad quality
                            
                            
                                programmatic ads
                            
                            
                                mobile
                            
                            
                                apps
                            
                            
                                google
                            
                            
                                apple
                            
                            
                                rankings
                            
                            
                                bundle ids
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading