Creative Energy Bolsters Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Energy is excited to welcome seasoned energy executive Mike Crawley to its Board of Directors as Executive Chair and announce Kieran McConnell as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer. With Creative Energy being the owner of one of the largest thermal energy networks in North America, the moves position the company for its next phase of growth.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mike to Creative Energy and recognize Kieran for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the Company’s growth,” said Gregory Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Instar Asset Management Inc., Creative Energy’s largest shareholder. “Both offer deep industry expertise and have an outstanding track record of driving tangible value in advancing the energy transition.”

With an established pedigree as an entrepreneur, operator and leader in the Canadian renewable power sector, Crawley most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Northland Power Inc., leading the business through a period of dynamic growth and expanding its global presence across four continents. Crawley will help guide Creative Energy’s next phase of growth through his engagement with the leadership team at the board level.

“As a leader in district energy, Creative Energy is at the forefront of building zero-to low-carbon cities,” says Crawley. “I’m delighted to become involved with Creative Energy and help lead the company through its next chapter as we continue delivering reliable, innovative energy solutions that help decarbonize cities across North America.”

McConnell, who joined Creative Energy in 2016, has more than two decades of engineering experience, strong technical expertise, and a passion for transforming the way society produces, distributes, and consumes energy. His vision and leadership have played an integral role in building Creative Energy’s reputation as a partner of choice for low-carbon energy solutions and will continue to drive the Company’s significant growth trajectory.

“I'm excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to enhance our capabilities and strengthen our partnerships as we continue to grow,” said McConnell. “Creative Energy has a promising future, and I’m honored to lead our team in delivering on our ambitious project pipeline.”

Creative Energy’s platform powers a diverse range of sectors, including residential communities, hospitals, universities, and commercial hubs. With an expanding portfolio of district energy systems under development across Canada and the United States, Creative Energy continues to drive innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

A leader in innovative energy solutions, Creative Energy designs, builds, owns and operates sustainable district energy systems across North America. Founded in 1968, its mission is to decarbonize buildings through community energy, helping cities achieve climate change and net zero targets and providing tangible environmental and economic benefits for partners, developers, businesses and communities. Creative Energy owns and operates one of the largest district energy systems in North America — proudly maintaining a 99.99% reliability record — and has over 17 new district energy systems currently in development. For more information, visit https://creative.energy/ .

