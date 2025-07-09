PureWager Group, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with BoscaSports to Revolutionize Gaming in U.S. and International Markets

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWager Group, LLC, a leader in gaming technology and recent recipient of an exclusive online gaming license with the Odawa Indian Tribe, today announced a strategic partnership with BoscaSports, a global innovator in digital betting displays and platform solutions. This collaboration will deploy state-of-the-art sportsbook, iGaming, and retail kiosk technologies across U.S. tribal markets and international jurisdictions (future announcements coming soon).

Backed by 22X Ventures, PureWager’s investment partner, the alliance merges BoscaSports’ proven retail and racing expertise with PureWager’s gaming technology platform to create a seamless, omnichannel experience for operators and bettors worldwide.

A Partnership Built for Growth

The partnership will focus on three key areas:

1. U.S. Markets: Integration of BoscaSports’ retail solutions with PureWager’s digital platform, enhancing in-venue and online experiences for tribal and commercial operators.

2. International Expansion: Joint deployment of sportsbook and iGaming solutions in selected international markets through local partners.

3. Global Innovation: Co-development of AI-driven betting tools, automated multilingual content, and hybrid retail-digital ecosystems for emerging markets.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the tribal gaming industry and beyond," said Elliott Banks, Co-Founder of PureWager. "BoscaSports’ retail technology and our digital platform create a turnkey solution that empowers operators to engage customers everywhere—from casinos to mobile devices.”

Why It Matters

- Partnerships-Meet-Scale: Combines PureWager’s exclusive licenses and market access agreements with BoscaSports’ 7,000+ global deployments.

- End-to-End Solutions: Delivers integrated retail solutions, mobile betting, and live-odds displays under one platform.

- Economic Impact: Drives job creation and revenue-sharing opportunities for tribal and non-tribal communities, and international partners.

Looking Ahead

The partnership’s first phase will launch in late 2025, with PureWager-powered BoscaSports kiosks debuting in Odawa tribal venues and select non-US retail locations.

About BoscaSports

BoscaSports is a Dublin-based provider of dynamic betting displays and platform solutions, serving 7,000+ deployments around the globe, including Goodwood Racing (Trinidad & Tobago) and UK Tote. Learn more: www.boscasports.com.

About PureWager Group

PureWager Group is a global gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.



About 22X Ventures

22X Ventures is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more www.22xventures.com.

