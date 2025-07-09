Player Registration Now Open for “Wedbush Presents The Hermosa Beach Open" Professional Beach Volleyball Tournament – September 4-7, 2025

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on! Player registration for Wedbush Presents the Hermosa Beach Open is now open. Register here to join the tournament, taking place September 4-7, 2025. As one of the most anticipated events of the summer, this high-stakes beach volleyball tournament offers serious prize money and welcomes athletes of all levels to compete where the sand meets the surf at Hermosa Beach.

“In the last several years, Wedbush has become one of the most faithful and dedicated supporters of the sport of beach volleyball all around the world, but above all in Southern California and the South Bay community,” said Avery Drost, professional beach volleyball player and returning competitor. “Last year's Wedbush Hermosa Beach Open carried on the tradition of world class volleyball at one of our sport's iconic beaches. I'm so honored to play in this special tournament again, in front of fans who have loved and appreciated our game for generations.”

This year, we’re proud to welcome two exciting new sponsors to the tournament: goodr, known for its stylish and functional sunglasses perfect for beach athletes and fans alike, and Michelob Ultra, the light beer that champions active lifestyles and unforgettable experiences.

“We’re thrilled to join the Hermosa Beach Open and support a community that shares our love of getting outside and staying active," said Kelley Puckett, CMO at goodr. “While we design our sunglasses for all sports, as a SoCal-based company, beach volleyball has a special connection to the brand.”

We’re also thrilled to welcome back the sponsors who have helped shape the spirit of this event, Chevron, Discover Lake County, Florida, and The Rex Steakhouse.

“We’re grateful to have the continued support of Chevron and Rex Steakhouse—representing the spirit and flavor of the South Bay—and proud to welcome back Discover Lake County, Florida, home to Florida’s largest sand volleyball complex at Hickory Point Beach,” said Mark Paaluhi, Director of Events at Day at the Beach Events. “It’s exciting to build connections across coasts with communities that share a passion for beach volleyball.”

Silver and Gold level sponsorships are still available for this year’s tournament, offering high-impact brand visibility through signage and activations throughout the venue. These packages are designed to integrate partners into the heart of the event—connecting directly with the vibrant community of players, fans, and local businesses that make Hermosa Beach a world-class destination for beach volleyball.

For more details about sponsorships, visit here and/or contact jodi@flickerconsult.com.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC

About Day at the Beach Events

Day at the Beach Events (DATBE) was founded and established in 2008. DATBE was created to share the life experience that owner, Mark Pa’aluhi had grown accustomed to – to live life to the fullest: surfing, playing beach volleyball, traveling and much more with friends and family! With this mindset, DATBE has managed and helped develop marketing strategies, interactive events, team building and has been a host to various events around the world.

For media inquiries:

Serina Molano

Wedbush Securities

213-688-4564

publicrelations@wedbush.com

For event inquiries:

Mark Paaluhi

Day at the Beach Events

310-927-1288

Mark@DayAtTheBeachEvents.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65c24fdf-c09b-4060-b686-c11cdc858111