REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Launches Search for Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. has officially launched the recruitment process for its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board of Directors is seeking dynamic candidates who are passionate about building on REALTOR.ca’s momentum, strengthening its brand equity, and advancing its commitment to serving Canadian home buyers, sellers, and renters.

“We are excited to begin this search and identify the leader who will guide REALTOR.ca through its next phase of development,” said David Oikle, Chair, REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Board of Directors. “This appointment will be pivotal to advancing our strategic growth and continued innovation.”

With a market share sustaining close to 50% year-after-year, REALTOR.ca is poised to launch a new chapter, offering significant opportunities for revenue diversification, leveraging emerging technologies, and deepening consumer trust.

This CEO search will be led by The Leadership Agency (TLA), who have an extensive track record of recruiting transformative executives for high-growth companies, nonprofits, and mission-driven organizations. The process is designed to identify a candidate who embodies visionary leadership, commercial expertise, and a deep commitment to REALTOR.ca Canada Inc.’s mission.

Applications are now open and interested candidates are encouraged to visit this page for details. The REALTOR.ca Canada Inc. Board of Directors anticipates making an appointment later this fall.

Media Contact

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)

Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460

pleduc@CREA.ca

About REALTOR.ca

Operated by REALTOR.ca Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), REALTOR.ca is Canada’s most visited real estate platform. Trusted by REALTORS® and consumers alike, REALTOR.ca connects millions of Canadians to property listings, real estate professionals, and insights that guide one of life’s most important decisions: buying or selling a home.