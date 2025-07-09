Film Formers Market worth 2.67 Billion by 2032, at 5.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Film Formers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.87 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.67 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 to 2032. The film formers market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising demand for high-performance cosmetic and personal care products. Consumers are increasingly looking for formulations that provide long-lasting, water-resistant, and comfortable wear, boosting the use of film formers across applications such as skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics. Moreover, the growing popularity of multifunctional products, along with the surge in natural and organic cosmetics, is further accelerating market expansion.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7940

Global Film Formers Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global film formers market size is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching USD 1.87 Bn in 2025 and USD 2.67 Bn by 2032.

By product type, synthetic segment is projected to account for more than three-fifths of the global film formers market share in 2025.

Based on form, liquid segment dominates the global industry, holding a market share of 52.5% in 2025.

In terms of function, primer category is likely to hold a prominent market share of 45.6% in 2025.

North America is expected to account for more than two-fifths of the global film formers market revenue share in 2025.

As per CMI’s new film formers market analysis, Asia Pacific is poised to witness fastest growth during the assessment period, holding nearly one-fifth of the global market share in 2025.

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetics Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest film formers market research report provides insights into key factors driving market growth. One such key growth driver is the increasing demand for film formers in personal care and cosmetics.

Film formers have become essential components in products like sunscreens, foundations, and hair styling items for enhancing adhesion, water resistance, and smooth texture. As consumer preferences increasingly shift toward long-lasting, waterproof, and sweat-resistant products, demand for high-performance film formers is expected to grow significantly.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7940

High Cost of Raw Materials and Regulatory Hurdles Restraining Market Growth

The global film formers market outlook indicates steady future growth. However, high cost of raw materials and regulatory challenges are expected to limit market expansion to some extent.

Specialty polymers and advanced film-forming agents often depend on expensive raw materials like acrylates and other petrochemical derivatives. Price volatility of these materials can negatively affect the film formers market growth.

Stringent environmental regulations, especially those aimed at reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, are being increasingly introduced. These regulations may hinder the widespread use of synthetic film formers, limiting market adoption in some regions.

Expanding Industrial Applications Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Film formers are gaining immense traction across a wide range of industries. For instance, they are being widely used in paints and coatings to create durable, protective, and adhesive layers. These film formers provide resistance to moisture, UV rays, and wear in construction, automotive, and other industries.

Similarly, edible film formers are used in coatings, packaging, and preservation across the food & beverage industry to preserve food, improve shelf life, and maintain quality. These expanding applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for film former companies.

Emerging Film Formers Market Trends

Growing popularity of biodegradable film formers is a key growth-shaping trend. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations is prompting both companies and end users to opt for natural and bio-based film formers like cellulose, chitosan, and starch.

Rising demand for advanced drug delivery systems will likely drive adoption of high-performance film-forming polymers. Film formers are widely used in tablet and capsule coatings to control drug release, mask taste, and protect ingredients.

There is a growing trend of developing water-based, non-toxic, and persistent films, especially in cosmetics and drug delivery systems. This is expected to positively impact the film formers market value during the forthcoming period.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7940

Analyst’s View

“The global film formers industry is set to grow steadily, owing to growing demand from industries like cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paints & coatings, and pharmaceuticals,” said Yash Doshi, a senior analyst at CMI. “Growing popularity of bio-based and sustainable film formers will also contribute to market expansion in the coming years.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Film Formers Market

Event Description and Impact EU Green Deal: PFAS Ban Proposal in Cosmetics (2025) Description: In March 2025, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) advanced proposals to restrict PFAS use in long-wear cosmetics. Impact: Cosmetic manufacturers are urgently reformulating products, driving demand for PFAS-free and bio-based film formers like polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), shellac, and biopolymers. China’s New Cosmetic Ingredient Safety Review (Effective January 2025) Description: China’s NMPA now requires safety assessments for new cosmetic ingredients, including polymers used in film formation. Impact: Global suppliers are reformulating to meet China’s stricter standards, increasing R&D in safe, plant-derived film formers to maintain market access. Surge in Waterless Beauty and Sustainable Packaging (2024–2025) Description: Brands like L'Oréal and Unilever are launching waterless formats, requiring robust film-forming agents to maintain product stability and performance. Impact: This will likely increase demand for water-resistant and anhydrous-compatible film formers such as silicones, acrylates, and natural resins.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global film formers market report:

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

SABIC

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Kraton Corporation

Croda International Plc

AkzoNobel N.V.

Huntsman Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Givaudan SA

Kao Corporation





Key Developments

In April 2024, Roquette Beaute launched Beauté by Roquette ST 730 during the in-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris. It is a biodegradable, pea‑based film former designed specifically for the cosmetics market. The new product is intended to help brands respond to growing consumer demand for plant-based, sustainable cosmetics.

In May 2024, Ashland unveiled new technologies and breakthrough personal care ingredients, including Antaron soja glyceride, a nature-derived, biodegradable film former, during the NYSCC Suppliers’ Day.

In April 2024, Givaudan Active Beauty launched new Silk-iCare, a new biomimetic vegan silk protein with film-forming properties. It is specially designed to protect and repair the skin.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Synthetic

Natural

Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Liquid

Powder

Function Insights (Revenue, USD, 2020 - 2032)

Primer

Binder

Adhesives

Others

Compound Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

PVP

Acrylates

Acrylamides

Glycerine

Methacrylates

Others

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Breathable Films Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

High Barrier Film and Coatings Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis for 2025-2032

Functional Films Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news





