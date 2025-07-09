2025 Staffbase VOICES Awards Spotlight the Power of Employee Connection Through Communication

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, a leading provider of employee communications platforms, today announced the winners of the 2025 VOICES Awards, celebrating standout achievements in internal communication across industries.

The VOICES Awards are part of VOICES , Staffbase’s annual flagship event and the world’s largest internal communications conference. Held earlier this year, the event brought together thousands of communicators from around the globe to explore how communication drives culture, connection, and business results. The VOICES Awards recognize the organizations who are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in internal communication, transforming how organizations inform, engage, inspire their people and ultimately support the bottom line.

2025 VOICES Award Winners

Best Launch Strategy: Eventbrite

Eventbrite launched its new intranet, Backstage, as part of a larger company rebrand, turning the rollout into a cultural milestone. With leadership involvement, a creative scavenger hunt, and a company-wide naming contest, the campaign drove a 97% employee registration rate in the first 30 days and surpassed industry benchmarks in engagement.

“Our 97% registration rate wasn’t just about adoption, it was a testament to how our strategic launch of Backstage became a cultural milestone. We fused employee engagement, leadership advocacy, and our mission to bring people together to transform internal communication across Eventbrite.” - Natasha Reyes, Eventbrite

Best Inspiration Project: Xperi

Xperi’s holiday-themed claymation video, ’Twas the Night Before R&R Week, charmed employees with its AI-generated visuals and authentic messaging. With a 55% open rate and overwhelmingly positive feedback, the campaign demonstrated how internal comms can delight, uplift, and unify a distributed workforce.

“We created a moment of recognition that truly resonated with our employees, which Staffbase helped us deliver to their inboxes. This project brought our teams together, boosted morale and reminded everyone how valued they are at the time of year when it mattered most.” - Samantha Marshall, Xperi

Better Business Impact: Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker retired a legacy communication tool and deployed Staffbase across both app and intranet in just 70 days- over a holiday period. The team achieved a 61% registration rate within 10 days, effectively driving clarity, alignment, and cost savings amid a large-scale corporate transformation.

“These winning teams didn’t just launch a platform, they sparked culture, told stories, and drove measurable business value,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “They’re raising the bar for what internal communication can achieve and proving that internal communication isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s a strategic advantage.”

For more information about the VOICES Awards or to learn how Staffbase is powering internal communications for the world’s leading brands, visit www.staffbase.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Holland

andrea.holland@staffbase.com

