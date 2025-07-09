Leisure Boat Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Electric Propulsion, AI-Driven Maintenance, and Green Innovations Fueling Expansion

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boat Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Boat Type (Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Types),By Power Source ,By Material Type ,By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Leisure Boat Market is valued at USD 41.6 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.3% to reach global sales of USD 65.9 billion in 2034



The leisure boat market covers personal and recreational watercraft such as sailboats, motorboats, yachts, and pontoons, designed for activities like cruising, fishing, watersports, and luxury travel. Driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle shifts, and growing interest in marine tourism, the market caters to both individual buyers and charter operators.





The industry includes boat manufacturers, accessories and equipment providers, maintenance service companies, and marina infrastructure firms. Demand is highest in coastal regions and lake destinations across North America and Europe, though interest is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America due to improved marine infrastructure and recreational policies.



In 2024, the leisure boat market rebounded strongly after pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, with a notable surge in demand for electric and hybrid-powered boats. Sustainability-conscious consumers favored low-emission vessels and solar-powered accessories, prompting manufacturers to expand eco-friendly product lines. Boat sharing platforms and fractional ownership models gained traction, particularly among younger and urban demographics seeking boating without full ownership costs. Marinas expanded smart docking facilities, and digital reservation apps improved accessibility. Manufacturers increasingly integrated AI-powered navigation, autopilot features, and onboard smart entertainment systems, elevating the experience for high-end consumers and first-time boaters alike.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the leisure boat market will continue evolving toward electric propulsion, autonomous navigation, and connected boating ecosystems. Governments are expected to introduce green boating incentives and stricter emissions standards, boosting innovation in sustainable boat design. AI-driven vessel diagnostics and predictive maintenance will reduce operational costs and enhance safety.



The Asia-Pacific market will expand as governments invest in marina infrastructure and tourism development. In parallel, the luxury yacht segment will diversify with hybrid models, 3D-printed components, and customized digital interiors. As marine leisure becomes more inclusive and tech-enhanced, manufacturers will focus on modular, user-centric designs.



Key Insights Leisure Boat Market

Electric and hybrid boats are gaining popularity amid regulatory and consumer pressure for greener alternatives.

Boat sharing and fractional ownership are lowering entry barriers for younger and occasional boaters.

Smart features such as AI navigation and connected onboard systems are enhancing user experience.

Solar-powered accessories and energy management systems are being integrated into high-end models.

Online sales platforms and virtual boat shows are transforming distribution and customer engagement.

Rising disposable income and lifestyle-driven demand for outdoor activities are fueling recreational boating growth.

Technological innovations are making boating more accessible, efficient, and attractive to new user segments.

Government investments in marina infrastructure and coastal tourism are supporting market expansion.

Increased awareness of sustainability is encouraging development of clean propulsion and low-emission models.

High ownership and maintenance costs may deter first-time buyers and limit market growth in cost-sensitive regions.

Marine pollution concerns and regulatory hurdles can increase compliance costs for manufacturers and operators.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Leisure Boat market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Leisure Boat.

Leisure Boat market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Leisure Boat market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Leisure Boat market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Leisure Boat market, Leisure Boat supply chain analysis.

Leisure Boat trade analysis, Leisure Boat market price analysis, Leisure Boat Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Leisure Boat market news and developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $65.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.

Brunswick Corporation

Winnebago Industries Inc.

Groupe Beneteau

Ferretti S.p.A.

Viking Yacht Company

MasterCraft Boat Company

Malibu Boats LLC

Princess Yachts International plc

Marine Products Corporation

Sunseeker International Limited

Boston Whaler Inc.

Westport Yachts

Hatteras Yachts

Regal Boats

Cobalt Boats LLC

Grady-White Boats Inc.

Ranger Boats Inc.

Duffy Electric Boats

Monterey Boats

Canadian Electric Boat Company

Chaparral Boats Inc.

CRN SpA

Jeanneau

Nautor's Swan OYJ

Andaman Boatyard

Azimut Benetti Group

Baja Marine Inc.

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Boote Marian Gmbh

Leisure Boat Market Segmentation

By Boat Type

Sailboats

Personal Watercrafts

Inflatables

Other Types

By Power Source

Sail Powered

Human Powered

By Material Type

Fiberglass

Steel

Other Materials

By Application

Transportation

Sports

Travel and Tourism

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

