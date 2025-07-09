Broadsheet Communications Launches Broadsheet Intelligence, a Strategic Advisory for Media and Technology Companies

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadsheet Communications today announced the launch of Broadsheet Intelligence, a new strategic advisory unit focused on media messaging, brand positioning, and thought leadership. The unit builds on Broadsheet’s long-standing expertise in technology and digital media, drawing from more than 20 years of experience advising some of the most influential companies in these complex and competitive markets.

The new division provides a structured process for developing, organizing, and executing the ideas that form the foundation of a successful communications program. It is built to serve companies that need their strategy to be grounded in market insight and shaped by narrative clarity. Broadsheet Intelligence bridges the historical divide between abstract strategy firms and execution-focused media shops, bringing together insight and action in one seamless process. It can operate independently or plug into any communications model.

“The best communications outcomes don’t begin with pitching, they begin with clarity,” said Ben Billingsley, Founder and CEO of Broadsheet Communications. “Technology and digital media, in particular, have evolved into highly complex industries with a glossary of terms that need to be deciphered to the everyday marketer. We’ve always helped our clients think before they speak. Broadsheet Intelligence reflects our belief that strategy and message development are inseparable from great PR, and that companies deserve the same level of rigor and creativity in the first mile as they expect in the last.”

Alex Wolf has been named Managing Director of Broadsheet Intelligence, after serving as VP of Strategy and Principal Analyst at Broadsheet Communications. In this new role, he will lead engagements focused on positioning frameworks, messaging architecture, and thought leadership programs, working closely with executive teams to help them articulate their value and engage their industries with clarity and credibility.

“Every company has ideas. What they often need is a reliable process for developing them, organizing them, and translating them into the styles and formats that can then be leveraged for outbound marketing and communications,” Wolf said. “We work with leadership teams at a peer level, bringing our own analysis and expertise to the table. The result is sharper ideas, better expressed, that unlock the full possibilities of an integrated comms program and ensure they all contribute to realizing real strategic objectives, rather than just being PR for the sake of it.”

Broadsheet Intelligence offers a retainer-based and project-based model, with structured services spanning three core areas:

Strategic Positioning: A focused engagement to define a company’s mission, category, product, and purpose. Each project begins with market analysis, competitive audits, internal discovery, and clear positioning recommendations. Final outputs include brand narrative, corporate messaging, product architectures, and go-to-market strategy.

A focused engagement to define a company’s mission, category, product, and purpose. Each project begins with market analysis, competitive audits, internal discovery, and clear positioning recommendations. Final outputs include brand narrative, corporate messaging, product architectures, and go-to-market strategy. Media Messaging: A collaborative sprint to structure the ideas already in motion. This process translates internal thinking into a clear, actionable messaging that connects a company’s value to market trends and aligns internal vision with external discourse. The resulting framework supports PR, content, and analyst communications.

A collaborative sprint to structure the ideas already in motion. This process translates internal thinking into a clear, actionable messaging that connects a company’s value to market trends and aligns internal vision with external discourse. The resulting framework supports PR, content, and analyst communications. Thought Leadership: An ongoing content program designed to bring the message to life across owned, earned, and paid channels. Programs include regular editorial brainstorms, idea sourcing, and ongoing execution of articles, op-eds, whitepapers, and other long-form assets tailored to the company’s goals and voice.

An ongoing content program designed to bring the message to life across owned, earned, and paid channels. Programs include regular editorial brainstorms, idea sourcing, and ongoing execution of articles, op-eds, whitepapers, and other long-form assets tailored to the company’s goals and voice. LinkedIn Management: A bolt-on distribution service for companies looking to extend the reach of their content. Available only as part of a broader content engagement, this offering includes organic and paid posting through company or executive accounts, with ongoing creative optimization to maximize reach and relevance.

Unlike traditional strategy firms, Broadsheet Intelligence was built by practitioners. Its frameworks and outputs have been refined over two decades of real-world client work. With this in mind, every deliverable is designed to be immediately actionable for earned, owned, and paid activation.

To learn more about Broadsheet Intelligence, visit broadsheetcomms.com or contact Ben Billingsley at ben@broadsheetcomms.com .

About Broadsheet Communications

Broadsheet Communications is a full-service public relations and digital communications agency that combines strategy with flawless execution to deliver results that create real value for its clients. Based in New York City, Broadsheet was founded by Ben Billingsley, a communications expert with more than two decades of experience in media, advertising, ad tech and technology. The agency specializes in creating value for new and emerging brands in the digital media space and working with traditional media as they adapt to the new consumer landscape.

Media contact:

Jenny Mulholland

jenny@broadsheetcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b54abfd1-767c-4493-a1d7-82fab5477f66