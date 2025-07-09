ZAGG Introduces Screen and Case Protection for New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Watch8

SALT LAKE CITY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today introduced its most advanced screen and case protection tailored for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic. These accessories offer robust, reliable protection for the latest devices from Samsung.

“Protecting the future of foldable technology begins with ZAGG—because the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 deserve screen and case protection as innovative as they are,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “Engineered for unmatched durability and crafted with some recycled materials, ZAGG offers protection that’s tough, sustainable, and built to keep your device looking pristine.”

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Collection for Flip7 and Fold7 features:

Glass XTR4 ($49.99 for Flip7; $59.99 for Fold7) – The most advanced screen protector available, Glass XTR4 is fortified with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth for added durability1, and contains up to 30% recycled glass2. Glass XTR4 offers up to 11x the strength of traditional screen protection with blue light filtration.3

Glass Elite ($29.99 for Flip7; $39.99 for Fold7) – A premium screen protector up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection, Glass Elite delivers superior scratch resistance and smudge-free clarity with easy installation.4

Glass Elite Camera Rings ($29.99) – Contains up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass and protects the camera lens from impacts and scratches.2 The Glass Elite Camera Rings fit precisely and eliminate glare for rich, vibrant photos.

The ZAGG Bridgetown+ Case for Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7:

Bridgetown+ ($59.99 for Flip7; $69.99 for Fold7) – The slim, lightweight Bridgetown+ case is designed specifically to cover the back and entire hinge of Flip7 and Fold7 and frames the exterior screen. Bridgetown+ is made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials2 and is reinforced with Graphene for added strength without adding extra weight1. Bridgetown+ is available in black.

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion screen protector for Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic:

Fusion ($29.99) – The best screen protection makes you forget it’s even there. Fusion provides amazing protection for Galaxy Watch and is made with a flexible polymer hybrid that’s engineered to absorb and repel impact forces. Manufactured from 100% recycled material, Fusion has a smooth, transparent surface that looks and feels like glass.2 Install Fusion with our dust-free, EZ Apply® process, and never worry about a shattered screen again.

ZAGG’s XTR4 and Glass Elite screen protectors and Bridgetown+ case have been certified to meet Samsung's stringent performance criteria through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.5

Availability

ZAGG’s newest accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Z Fold7, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic are available now at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise stores, and at select AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores nationwide. ZAGG backs these products with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty that promises replacement if the product becomes worn or damaged over the life of your device.6 With over 330 million screen protectors sold globally, ZAGG InvisibleShield remains the top-selling smartphone screen protection brand in the U.S. and continues to define the category standard.

1See ZAGG.com/graphene FAQ for more details.

2Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3Compared to typical basic glass screen protectors. Tested by a 3rd party independent lab.

4Compared to typical basic glass screen protectors. Tested by a 3rd party independent lab.

5Designed for Samsung is granted to third-party manufacturers to develop compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, quality, or compliance of these accessories. Fingerprint scanner performance may be affected by additional screen protectors.

6Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Watch are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

