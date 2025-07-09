Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Regulatory Mandates, AI Advancements, and Consumer Demand Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product, By Clutch Type, By Transmission Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is valued at USD 27.3 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 20.7% to reach global sales of USD 148.9 billion in 2034







The automotive autonomous emergency braking system market has become an integral part of modern vehicle safety features. These systems use advanced sensors and algorithms to detect imminent collisions and automatically apply the brakes to prevent or reduce the severity of an accident. As vehicle safety standards become more stringent and consumers demand higher safety performance, the adoption of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems has grown steadily. AEB technology is now found in a broad range of vehicles, from entry-level models to luxury cars.



In 2024, the market saw a surge in adoption as regulators in many regions mandated the inclusion of AEB systems in new vehicles. Automakers continued to refine their systems, integrating them with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and enhancing performance under diverse driving conditions. The development of AEB systems that could operate reliably in adverse weather conditions and detect vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, further broadened their appeal. Meanwhile, partnerships between sensor manufacturers and OEMs accelerated innovation, leading to more cost-effective and high-performing solutions.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the AEB market is set to expand further as technology becomes more sophisticated and affordable. Advances in artificial intelligence and sensor fusion will enhance the systems' ability to predict and prevent collisions. The growing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles will also boost demand, as AEB serves as a foundational component of broader safety architectures. As a result, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by regulatory pressure, technological innovation, and increasing consumer awareness of vehicle safety features.



Key Insights Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market

Increasing regulatory mandates for AEB system adoption

Integration of AEB systems with ADAS for enhanced performance

Development of AEB systems capable of detecting vulnerable road users

Advances in sensor technologies for improved accuracy and reliability

Expanding use of AI and machine learning in AEB systems

Rising consumer demand for improved vehicle safety features

Stricter global safety regulations and testing standards

Advancements in sensor and camera technology

Growth in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle adoption

Reducing costs while maintaining high performance and reliability

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System.

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market, Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System supply chain analysis.

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System trade analysis, Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market price analysis, Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $148.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Hyundai Motor Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Denso Corporation

AB Volvo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Subaru

Valeo SA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Aptiv PLC

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Gentex Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Segmentation

By System

High-speed Autonomous Emergency Braking System

By Technology

Radar

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

