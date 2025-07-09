Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Emerging Markets and Sustainability Efforts Bolster Cryogenic Tanks Industry Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type, By Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services type, ," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cryogenic Tanks Market is valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.1% to reach global sales of USD 14.4 billion in 2034



The cryogenic tanks market plays a crucial role in the storage and transport of liquefied gases at extremely low temperatures. These tanks, which are heavily insulated to maintain cryogenic conditions, store materials such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, and liquid hydrogen. They are widely used across various industries, including energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and aerospace. By ensuring the safe and efficient handling of cryogenic fluids, these tanks support a range of critical applications, from fueling power plants and storing industrial gases to facilitating advanced medical procedures and scientific research.





In 2024, the cryogenic tanks market experienced robust growth driven by rising demand for LNG as a cleaner energy source and increased use of liquid gases in healthcare and industrial processes. LNG-exporting countries expanded their storage and transportation infrastructure, creating significant demand for cryogenic tanks capable of handling large volumes.



The healthcare sector also fueled growth as liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen became essential for medical treatments, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and vaccine storage. Additionally, technological advancements led to the development of lightweight, high-performance tanks that reduced energy consumption and improved overall efficiency, enhancing the market's competitiveness.



Looking ahead, the cryogenic tanks market is poised for continued expansion as industries focus on sustainability and innovation. The push for green hydrogen as a future fuel source will create new opportunities for hydrogen storage tanks, while advances in materials science will result in more durable, cost-effective solutions. Moreover, as global energy transition initiatives gain momentum, the market will benefit from increased investments in LNG and other cryogenic infrastructures. With ongoing technological advancements and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, the cryogenic tanks market is set to play an integral role in supporting cleaner, more sustainable industrial practices.



Key Insights Cryogenic Tanks Market

Rising adoption of LNG as a clean energy alternative, boosting demand for large-scale cryogenic storage.

Increasing use of liquid oxygen and nitrogen in medical and pharmaceutical applications.

Development of lightweight, high-performance cryogenic tank materials to enhance efficiency.

Emergence of cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks for the green hydrogen economy.

Integration of digital monitoring systems for real-time performance tracking and safety enhancements.

Expanding LNG infrastructure and growing global energy demand.

Increasing healthcare applications requiring cryogenic gases.

Technological advancements improving tank performance and cost-effectiveness.

Emphasis on sustainability and energy-efficient storage solutions.

High initial investment costs for advanced cryogenic storage systems.

Complexities in maintaining ultra-low temperatures for extended periods.

Ensuring compliance with strict safety and environmental regulations.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Cryogenic Tanks market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Cryogenic Tanks.

Cryogenic Tanks market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Cryogenic Tanks market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Cryogenic Tanks market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Cryogenic Tanks market, Cryogenic Tanks supply chain analysis.

Cryogenic Tanks trade analysis, Cryogenic Tanks market price analysis, Cryogenic Tanks Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Cryogenic Tanks market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

