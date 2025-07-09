Refrigerated Transport Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | AI Logistics, Electric Fleets, and Pharma-Driven Cold Chain Demands Fuel Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Transport Type, Refrigerated Sea Transport, Refrigerated Rail Transport, Refrigerated Air Transport),By Temperature ,By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Refrigerated Transport Market is an essential part of the global supply chain, responsible for the safe and temperature-controlled movement of perishable goods including fresh produce, dairy, meat, seafood, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive items. This segment spans multiple modes of transportation - road, rail, sea, and air - each tailored to meet specific delivery timelines and storage requirements. With growing global trade in temperature-sensitive commodities and rising consumer demand for fresh and frozen food, the market is witnessing sustained growth.



Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector's demand for cold chain logistics, especially in the wake of biologics and vaccine distribution, has further elevated the importance of refrigerated transport. Innovations in refrigeration units, real-time monitoring technologies, and environmentally friendly refrigerants are reshaping the industry. As governments tighten regulations around food safety, emissions, and supply chain transparency, refrigerated transport is rapidly evolving into a high-tech, compliance-driven logistics domain focused on minimizing spoilage, optimizing routes, and ensuring end-to-end cold chain integrity.



In 2024, the refrigerated transport market saw transformative shifts across both technology and operations. Electrification began to gain ground, especially in urban last-mile logistics, where electric refrigerated vehicles were deployed to comply with emission mandates. Telematics and IoT-enabled systems became more commonplace, offering shippers and fleet operators visibility into cargo conditions, real-time temperature tracking, and predictive maintenance alerts. Cold storage integration with transport hubs improved load-handling efficiency, while modular containers allowed flexible use across modes.



In global seaborne trade, reefers equipped with smart sensors supported precise temperature control and in-transit data reporting, bolstering compliance with international standards. Retailers, especially in the e-commerce and quick commerce segments, expanded their reliance on refrigerated transport networks to meet fast delivery timelines for perishable products. Meanwhile, regional investments in cold chain infrastructure - particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America - supported cross-border trade and reduced post-harvest losses. The year marked a definitive pivot toward digital, sustainable, and customer-centric cold logistics models.



Looking into 2025 and beyond, the refrigerated transport market is poised for further expansion and innovation, driven by the convergence of digital transformation and environmental sustainability. AI-driven logistics platforms will increasingly automate routing, optimize fuel usage, and minimize delays while enhancing temperature stability. Hydrogen fuel cell and fully electric refrigerated trucks are expected to scale in both developed and select developing regions, aiding carbon neutrality goals. The pharmaceutical industry's growth, especially in biologics and personalized medicine, will necessitate ultra-cold transport solutions with higher compliance standards.



Intermodal refrigerated logistics will gain importance as shippers seek to combine cost-efficiency with environmental responsibility. Government incentives and green financing will support fleet modernization and the adoption of low-emission refrigeration systems. Furthermore, with increasing consumer focus on food quality and safety, companies will prioritize end-to-end traceability through blockchain and sensor-driven visibility tools. The refrigerated transport industry is set to become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, reinforcing its critical role in global trade and public health.



Integration of IoT and telematics into refrigerated transport is enabling real-time temperature monitoring, cargo tracking, and performance analytics, improving cold chain transparency and reducing spoilage risks.

Electric and hybrid refrigerated vehicles are being adopted for urban deliveries, helping logistics companies comply with emission regulations and reduce fuel dependence.

Multi-compartment and modular refrigerated containers are becoming more common, offering flexibility to transport diverse goods with varying temperature requirements in a single shipment.

Blockchain technology is being piloted to ensure end-to-end cold chain traceability, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors where product integrity is mission-critical.

Cold chain integration with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms is expanding, driving demand for responsive and localized refrigerated transport solutions.

Rising global demand for perishable food and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is fueling the expansion of cold chain and refrigerated transport infrastructure.

Stringent food safety regulations and pharmaceutical handling standards are compelling businesses to invest in advanced refrigerated transport solutions.

Growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery models is increasing the need for efficient and scalable last-mile refrigerated transport networks.

Technological innovations in refrigeration systems and fleet monitoring tools are enhancing cargo protection, route optimization, and energy efficiency across transport modes.

High capital costs of refrigerated vehicles and ongoing operational expenses - such as fuel, maintenance, and compliance - create barriers for small and mid-sized logistics providers aiming to scale cold chain capabilities.

Global Refrigerated Transport market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Refrigerated Transport.

Refrigerated Transport market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Refrigerated Transport market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Refrigerated Transport market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Refrigerated Transport market, Refrigerated Transport supply chain analysis.

Refrigerated Transport trade analysis, Refrigerated Transport market price analysis, Refrigerated Transport Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Refrigerated Transport market news and developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $113.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $232.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Refrigerated Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV)

Refrigerated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Refrigerated Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV))

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Multi-Temperature

Frozen Food

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

