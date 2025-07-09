Stablecoin Mining Breakthrough: PFMCrypto and USDC Partner to Offer AI-Driven Mining with Dollar-Pegged Payouts

New York, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where volatility can wipe out gains overnight, a new partnership is reshaping the future of crypto mining. USDC—the world’s leading dollar-backed stablecoin—has joined forces with PFMCrypto, a pioneer in AI-driven cloud mining, to introduce a groundbreaking solution. This new offering allows users to mine and earn in USDC while continuing to support top digital assets like BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, and SOL.

This strategic collaboration delivers what investors have been waiting for: secure passive income, zero technical requirements, and true protection from market volatility.

Cloud Mining Just Got More Stable — Now Pay and Earn in USDC

Cloud mining has traditionally faced two major challenges: technical complexity and market volatility. PFMCrypto’s 100% remote platform has already eliminated the complexity. Now, with USDC-settled mining contracts, it also removes the risk of unstable crypto prices.

This new offering allows users to receive daily income in USDC—a fully regulated, dollar-pegged stablecoin—regardless of how Bitcoin, Ethereum, or altcoins perform. With contract durations starting at just 1 day, anyone can begin generating stable income without buying hardware or enduring the stress of price swings.

Key Features of PFMCrypto’s USDC Cloud Mining Contracts:

- USDC-Based Payouts: Buy contracts and withdraw rewards in USDC, ensuring stable and predictable returns.

- Zero Hardware Required: Mine directly from your browser or phone—no equipment or tech skills needed.

- Daily Earnings: Fixed, consistent daily income throughout the contract duration.

- Flexible Terms: Contract durations tailored for both short-term and long-term goals.

Flexible Mining Options for Every Budget:

PFMCrypto's tiered contract system now supports USDC across all levels, creating accessible entry points for both beginners and seasoned miners:

$10 Trial Contract – 1 Day – $0.66 daily (free with registration)

$100 Starter Plan – 2 Days – $3.00 daily + $2 bonus

$500 Growth Tier – 5 Days – $6.15 daily

$5,000 Pro Package – 30 Days – $78.50 daily

$20,000 VIP Option – 45 Days – $380.00 daily

These options provide crypto exposure without the emotional rollercoaster—perfect for investors prioritizing consistent returns over speculative gains.

What Makes USDC-Powered Mining with PFMCrypto Different?

- Stability Over Speculation:

Unlike conventional crypto payouts, which fluctuate wildly, all earnings are paid in stable USDC—allowing for predictable reinvestment and better financial planning.

- Instant Access, Fully Remote:

Mining contracts can be activated in seconds. No downloads, no installations—just log in via browser or app and start mining from anywhere in the world.

- AI Optimization at Scale:

PFMCrypto’s proprietary algorithms optimize mining output across supported assets, even during market slowdowns.

- Capital Protection:

Each contract returns the full principal at maturity—offering confidence and financial security for users of all levels.

How to Get Started with PFMCrypto’s USDC Mining Contracts?

1. Sign Up Instantly – Receive a $10 bonus just for registering and enjoy daily USDC rewards.

2. Choose a Contract – Try a 5-day plan or explore higher-tier contracts for greater returns.

3. Start Mining – Let PFMCrypto’s AI do the work while you receive stable, daily USDC income.

The Future of Stress-Free Crypto Mining

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has enabled global users to earn through intelligent cloud mining. The USDC integration marks a new era—combining crypto's potential with traditional finance stability. Now mining BTC, ETH or other assets generates dollar-equivalent rewards that withstand market dips.

"As USDC partners, we're delivering mining without the anxiety," explains a PFMCrypto representative. "This isn't about chasing hype—it's about sustainable earnings through smart technology."

Market cycles will come and go, but your USDC earnings remain steady. Begin your volatility-proof mining journey today: https://pfmcrypto.net



