Transgene Appoints Seasoned Industry Executive Emmanuelle Quilès to Board of Directors as Independent Director

Strasbourg, France, July 9, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET — Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Emmanuelle Quilès as an independent Director to its Board of Directors. She succeeds Philippe Archinard, who is retiring from the Board.

Emmanuelle Quilès brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic leadership roles across the global pharmaceutical industry. Until recently, Emmanuelle Quilès served as Worldwide Vice President for Cardiovascular, Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension at Janssen Global Commercial Strategy Organization (Johnson & Johnson).

The Board of Directors voted to appoint Emmanuelle Quilès to serve the remainder of Philippe Archinard’s term, that is until the 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. This appointment is effective from July 9, 2025.

Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “On behalf of Transgene’s entire Board and leadership team, I would like to extend our warmest thanks to Philippe for his long-term leadership and commitment to Transgene that have been instrumental to continuing our mission of improving patients’ lives.

At the same time, I would like to welcome Emmanuelle Quilès as the newest member to our Board. I believe Transgene will benefit greatly from her longstanding global pharmaceutical industry experience and strategic expertise, shaped by her many years in key operational and leadership roles across the sector.”

Emmanuelle Quilès - Biography

Emmanuelle Quilès is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry executive with deep expertise in global strategy, operations, and innovation. Until recently, she served as Worldwide Vice President for Cardiovascular, Metabolism, and Pulmonary Hypertension at Janssen Global Commercial Strategy Organization (Johnson & Johnson) and previously held senior leadership positions at Wyeth, Pfizer, and her own biotech start-up Harmonium. A graduate in biotechnology engineering from Strasbourg University, she has been honored as a Knight of the Legion of Honor for promoting health innovation and women’s leadership. Beyond her corporate roles, she actively contributes to global health innovation initiatives and serves on multiple healthcare advisory boards.

Transgene’s Board of Directors is composed of the following members:

Dr. Alessandro Riva;

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse;

Jean-Luc Bélingard;

Professor Jean-Yves Blay (Independent);

Sandrine Flory (representing TSGH);

Benoît Habert;

Marie Landel (Independent);

Emmanuelle Quilès (Independent);

Maya Saïd (Independent);

Carol Stuckley (Independent).

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

