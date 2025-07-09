WorldStrides Announces Strategic Partnership with U.S. News & World Report’s CollegeAdvisor to Empower Student Success through Comprehensive Guidance and Experiential Learning

VIENNA, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides , a global provider of educational student travel and experiential learning, today announced a strategic partnership to offer college prep and student advising services with CollegeAdvisor .com , a leading provider of personalized college admissions guidance.

Together, WorldStrides and CollegeAdvisor will offer integrated products and services that blend expert academic guidance with hands-on learning—empowering students to connect their interests with future opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

Applications from prospective first-year college students have steadily increased in recent years, according to recent Common App data. The partnership provides students with the opportunity to identify their strengths, discover best-fit schools, and navigate every step of the college application process. By combining personalized guidance, mentorship, and in-person learning experiences, WorldStrides and CollegeAdvisor are preparing students for success in college and beyond.

“WorldStrides has always believed in the power of experiential learning,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, VP, Education at WorldStrides. “By joining forces with CollegeAdvisor — which is powered by U.S. News’ comprehensive data on schools across the country — we’re enriching that journey with personalized academic support and career guidance, making each student’s learning experience even more impactful.”

The comprehensive model takes a holistic approach to student development, ensuring students receive the support they need to build confidence, develop essential skills, and achieve their academic and career goals. Ideal for rising high school freshmen through college-bound seniors, the collaboration between WorldStrides and CollegeAdvisor aims to create a roadmap for parents starting in middle school to help their students begin charting a path towards future success in life.

“Our partnership with WorldStrides reflects a deep commitment to supporting students holistically,” said Brian Mitchell, founder of CollegeAdvisor.com and vice president at U.S. News & World Report. “Together, we’re offering students access to the critical tools, experiences, and mentorship they need to chart a successful and meaningful path in education and beyond.”

About CollegeAdvisor

As one of the nation’s premier college advising companies, CollegeAdvisor.com offers affordable and effective college admissions support to students from all backgrounds. CollegeAdvisor.com leverages a digital platform to provide affordable admissions counseling and offers students access to online tools and personalized support to help organize, track and strengthen their college applications.

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C. and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

For questions, please contact:

Mary Callas, WorldStrides maryca@worldstrides.com

Edward Ruddy, Sloane PR ERuddy@sloanepr.com

Kate O’Donnell, U.S. News & World Report kodonnell@usnews.com

