Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

Paris, 9 July 2025
|HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
|In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2025, amounted to:
|. 3,416 shares Hermès International
|. €17,719,592
|During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 87,824 shares, (3,264 transactions) €216,547,071
|Sell: 85,073 shares, (3,835 transactions) €210,013,542
|As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 665 shares Hermès International
|. €24,002,097
|During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
|Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions) €154,427,181
|Sell: 76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483
|As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
|. €18,278,671
|As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. €10,762,173
