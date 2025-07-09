Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

Paris, 9 July 2025


HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT


In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2025, amounted to:


. 3,416 shares Hermès International
. €17,719,592


During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:


Buy: 87,824 shares, (3,264 transactions)            €216,547,071
Sell:   85,073 shares, (3,835 transactions)               €210,013,542


 
As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:


. 665 shares Hermès International
. €24,002,097


During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions)             €154,427,181
Sell:   76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483
 
 
As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:


. 496 shares Hermès International
. €18,278,671
 
As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:


. 9,166 shares Hermès International
. €10,762,173

