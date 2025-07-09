Hermès International: Situation of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025



















Paris, 9 July 2025







HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT







In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and BNP Paribas, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30, 2025, amounted to:







. 3,416 shares Hermès International

. €17,719,592







During the 1st half of the year, total trades were:







Buy: 87,824 shares, (3,264 transactions) €216,547,071

Sell: 85,073 shares, (3,835 transactions) €210,013,542







As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2024) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 665 shares Hermès International

. €24,002,097







During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:



Buy: 74,349 shares, (3,279 transactions) €154,427,181

Sell: 76,039 shares, (3,340 transactions) €158,887,483

As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 496 shares Hermès International

. €18,278,671

As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-01 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:







. 9,166 shares Hermès International