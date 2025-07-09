Platform9 Partners With Commvault to Deliver Advanced Data Protection for Platform9 Private Cloud Director

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platform9, the enterprise private cloud company, today announced a partnership with Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, that includes full integration of Commvault with Platform9 Private Cloud Director for advanced data protection.

Platform9’s Private Cloud Director gives enterprises a familiar private cloud experience with the enterprise-grade features they expect including VM High Availability, Dynamic Resource Rebalancing, VM Live Migration, Distributed Virtual Switches and Software Defined Networking, all on the storage and server infrastructure they already have. With Commvault and Private Cloud Director, enterprises can achieve the most stringent recovery targets and remain protected in the face of growing cyber threats with an efficient, modern platform from vendors they trust.

Data protection and cyber resilience are critical for every enterprise, and a vital consideration for private cloud implementations. Commvault’s agentless integration with Private Cloud Director provides application-consistent data integrity and granular file recovery for virtualized workloads, as well as protection for container-based applications, with one unified platform. When combined with Private Cloud Director’s native data protection capabilities, customers will know that their mission-critical systems are available and protected at all times.

The integration of Commvault with Platform9 Private Cloud Director provides comprehensive and integrated data protection for virtual machines and Kubernetes workloads. Key benefits include:



Agentless Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery: fast, easy to use protection for all workloads

Application-Consistent Backups: superior data integrity for critical applications

Granular File Recovery: fast and efficient restoration of files and folders within VMs

VM Disaster Recovery: recover rapidly to Private Cloud Director clusters in different physical locations

Protection of Kubernetes: help ensure data is safe in dynamic cloud-native environments



“We are excited to partner with a leading private cloud company like Platform9 that delivers the enterprise virtualization features our customers expect,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer, Commvault. “Combined with Commvault’s critical data protection, disaster recovery and security capabilities, this integration enables joint customers to confidently migrate to Platform9’s Private Cloud Director and know they are protected, and their data is safe.”

“Commvault’s industry-leading cyber resilience and data protection features are trusted by enterprise customers to help them protect their most important data,” said Madhura Maskasky, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Platform9. “The combination of Commvault and Private Cloud Director provides a compelling solution for customers looking for a private cloud that is easy to use and has all the features they expect, particularly those who have been forced to re-evaluate their existing approach.”

About Platform9

Platform9 is the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds. The company’s flagship product, Private Cloud Director, has all of VMware’s enterprise-grade features today along with private cloud features for the future. Platform9 was founded by a team of VMware cloud pioneers and has over tens of thousands of nodes in production at some of the world’s largest enterprises. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by prominent investors, committed to driving private cloud innovation and efficiency. For more information, go to: https://platform9.com/ .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560