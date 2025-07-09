DEADLINE ALERT for VSTS, RCKT, TEM, and DDD: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS)

Class Period: May 2, 2024 – May 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not equipped to achieve its growth guidance as the realization of these efforts instead resulted in a significant decline of revenue from existing customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Vestis shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT)

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – May 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rocket knew SAEs, including death of participants enrolled in the study, were a risk; (2) Rocket amended the trial’s protocol to introduce a novel immunomodulatory agent to the pretreatment regimen without providing this critical update to shareholders; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Rocket Pharmaceuticals shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 – May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of “round-tripping” capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable “pass-through payment” via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Tempus shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)

Class Period: August 13, 2024 – May 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company’s business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (2) the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company’s Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a 3D shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com