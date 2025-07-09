8 80 TowerPOPS brings new playful, green, and social spaces to tower communities in Cooksville, Mississauga and Rockcliffe-Smythe Toronto to promote better access to healthy urban space

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can the spaces between densely populated apartment towers be transformed to make us healthier, more active, and socially connected? Non-profit organization 8 80 Cities is on a mission to find out.

On July 12 and July 26, the organization is hosting the opening celebrations for the two inaugural 8 80 TowerPOPS site transformations in Cooksville, Mississauga and Rockcliffe-Smythe, Toronto. All are welcome to join in the fun.

8 80 TowerPOPS: Transforming Underused Spaces to Support Health Equity in Tower Neighbourhoods is a 3-year multi-disciplinary project led by 8 80 Cities. The project is funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund and United Way of Greater Toronto.

The project is made possible with the generous support of diverse project partners including, TAS, Toronto Community Housing, plazaPOPS, Muslims in Public Space, Building Up, ERA Architects, Earthscape Play, Heart Comonos, City of Mississauga, City of Toronto, Peel Public Health, the University of Guelph, Indus Community Services, and Access Alliance Multicultural Health Services, Centre for Urban Growth and Renewal, and the Tower Renewal Partnership.

By activating underused spaces with programming and design improvements, the goal of 8 80 TowerPOPS is to increase physical activity opportunities in neighbourhoods with a high proportion of newcomers and racialized residents. The project also aims to support community participation and capacity building, increase social, cultural, and nature connections, support outdoor play, and increase a sense of belonging.

“We know that many chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, are often preventable by managing risk factors such as physical inactivity,” says the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. “That’s why we are proud to support organizations like 8 80 Cities, whose community-based initiatives are creating environments that encourage physical activity, foster social connections, and ultimately build healthier, more connected communities.”

“In too many high-rise neighbourhoods, residents—many of them newcomers and racialized—lack access to vibrant, welcoming spaces that support community connection and well-being. That’s why United Way Greater Toronto is proud to support initiatives like 8 80 TowerPOPS, where local residents are driving the transformation of underused spaces into hubs of activity, culture, and health.” - Alex Dow, Director – Neighbourhood Solutions Strategy, United Way Greater Toronto.

“Over the past year, 8 80 Cities staff and partners have been listening, co-designing, and dreaming with residents and project partners in Cooksville, Mississauga and Rockcliffe-Smythe, Toronto about what is possible. We’re so excited to be able to showcase and celebrate the ideas and generous contributions with an opening celebration to mark the start of the next phase of this project,” said Executive Director of 8 80 Cities, Amanda O' Rourke.

“The two sites are quite unique and provide different contexts to try out some of the ideas we heard from residents,” says Praneti Kulkarni, Project Manager at 8 80 Cities.

In Cooksville, Mississauga the site is an underused parking lot that has already been home to pop up markets and cultural celebrations, and is being reimagined with improved amenities, greenery, and ongoing community programming.

In Rockcliffe-Smythe the space is a small pocket of greenspace next to a Toronto Community Housing building that is already well loved by the community and has been dotted with elements that support gardening, art, and cultural connection.

The 8 80 TowerPOPS opening celebrations will take place:

Saturday July 12, 2025

Location: 67 Hillcrest Ave, Cooksville, Mississauga

Time: 3 – 8 PM

Registration information is available here.

Saturday July 26 , 2025

Location: 190 Woolner Ave, Rockcliffe-Smythe, Toronto

Time: 3 – 8 PM

Registration information is available here.

The opening celebrations will include pop-up installations, community programming, food, and music. All are welcome.

Media Contacts:

Amanda O’Rourke, Executive Director 8 80 Cities, aorourke@880cities.org, 647-784-3048

Praneti Kulkarni, Project Manager, 8 80 Cities, pkulkarni@880cities.org