Weston Reserve by Toll Brothers is Now Open in Apex, North Carolina

APEX, N.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the opening of Weston Reserve , a new community of single-family homes in Apex, North Carolina. This exclusive community offers just 23 homes, providing a rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable locations in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Weston Reserve features stunning home designs with expansive two-story floor plans ranging from nearly 4,050 to over 5,000 square feet. The home designs offer 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages, as well as options for first-floor multigenerational guest suites, home offices, lofts, and luxurious outdoor living. Toll Brothers homes in Weston Reserve are priced from $1.33 million. The community is assigned to the highly ranked Wake County Public School System, ensuring access to excellent educational opportunities.





“Weston Reserve is where sophisticated design meets unmatched convenience,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Home shoppers will love being just minutes from the vibrant hubs of downtown Apex, Raleigh, and Durham — while also enjoying easy access to outdoor escapes like the American Tobacco Trail and Jordan Lake. It’s the perfect balance of lifestyle and location.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Weston Reserve is located at Weston Farm Way at Transit Trail in Apex, and is open by appointment. Prospective home shoppers can schedule an appointment by calling 844-840-5263. For more information about Weston Reserve and other Toll Brothers communities in the Raleigh-Durham area, visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

