Former CIA Advisor Unveils Presentation on Untapped U.S. Resource That Could Quietly Fund Trump’s Next Big Economic Push

The topic? A largely ignored but potentially game-changing federal asset that could, Rickards argues, help offset the entire cost of Trump’s economic vision—without raising taxes or increasing the debt.

Buried Wealth Hidden in Bureaucracy

Rickards’ presentation outlines the immense value locked beneath federally controlled land across the United States: rare earths, copper, lithium, uranium, and other essential materials. He notes that these deposits are already measured and mapped—yet remain untouched.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes . These reserves, he adds, form a kind of untapped “trust” as he calls it for the American people.

“The nature of this ‘trust’ is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades”.

The Trump Pivot Begins

President Trump appears to be opening the door for the first time in decades. “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up,” he said .

Rickards sees that as a major turning point. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

He argues that this pivot—away from dependency on foreign imports and away from endless borrowing—could represent the most overlooked shift in modern American economic policy.

Not a Program. Not a Giveaway.

Rickards is quick to clarify that this isn’t a redistribution plan or direct payout. “It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he says. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

The presentation emphasizes that this opportunity has been hidden not by design, but by neglect. “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it” .

Now, that may be changing.

The Bottleneck Was Never the Resource—It Was Policy

Rickards points to decades-old mining projects that have been stalled purely due to bureaucracy. “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

But now, with momentum building around Trump’s legislative priorities, Rickards suggests these delays could soon become a thing of the past.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He played a key role in the original Petrodollar Accord and has served as a strategic consultant to top government officials during times of crisis. A bestselling author and frequent media contributor, Rickards is recognized for his analysis of global finance, sovereign policy, and American resilience.