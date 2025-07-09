Advanced Materials Market in Focus: BCC Research Publishes 2024 Sector Review

Boston, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of its " 2024 Advanced Materials Research Review," offering a deep dive into one of today’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets. This comprehensive report explores the latest trends, breakthrough technologies, and robust growth projections across key sectors, including silicones, smart polymers, and technical textiles, highlighting how these advanced materials are shaping the future of innovation.

Key Highlights:

Silicones: Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $17.4 billion in 2024 to $23.3 billion by the end of 2029. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 6.0%.



Smart Polymers: Global Markets

The market is projected to grow from $23.8 billion in 2023 to $54.5 billion by the end of 2028. CAGR: 18.0%.



Technical Textiles: Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $213.8 billion in 2024 to $284.0 billion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 5.8%.



Research Coverage and Insights:

The rapid growth of the advanced materials market is due to the demand for high-performance, lightweight, and sustainable materials in various industries. These include polymers, composites, nanomaterials, and specialty textiles, which enhance durability, energy efficiency, and product longevity. As industries move towards sustainable and multifunctional materials, research focuses on improving mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties while minimizing environmental impact.

Key Insights:

Silicones:

Valued for flexibility, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and biocompatibility.

Essential in automotive, electronics, healthcare, construction, and consumer goods applications.

Rising demand due to electric vehicles (EVs), 5G technology, and renewable energy solutions.

Investments in eco-friendly production methods, including bio-based silicones, improved recyclability, and reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

Strong growth in medical-grade silicones for wearable medical devices, implants, and prosthetics.

Smart Polymers:

Widespread applications in biomedical engineering, drug delivery systems, self-healing coatings, and flexible electronics.

Biomedical applications such as controlled drug release, tissue engineering, and wound-healing materials drive strong growth.

Development of biodegradable and recyclable smart polymers supporting sustainability efforts in packaging, textiles, and electronics.

Technical Textiles:

Designed for functionality rather than aesthetics; essential in aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, and defense applications.

Properties include flame resistance, conductivity, antimicrobial effects, and water repellence.

Indispensable for protective clothing, automotive interiors, filtration systems, and geotextiles for infrastructure projects.

Increasing popularity of textiles with self-cleaning, temperature-regulating, and energy-storing capabilities, particularly in sectors focused on sustainability and high-performance materials.

Research Summary:

The 2024 Research Review of Advanced Material exemplifies the type of quantitative market data, analysis, and guidance that BCC Research has provided since 1971. This research review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published by BCC Research in 2024:

This Research Review provides a consolidated overview of market insights from these recent reports. The full reports referenced in this review offer additional depth on each topic, offering further context and more detailed analysis.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.